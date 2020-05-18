Readers remember

How mountain’s ash dump paid for a trip to Disneyland
Not knowing what happened, as ash covered the sun, that long ago beautiful sunny Sunday in May, was a feeling that I’ll never forget.
On May 18, 1980, my husband and I were 35 years old, we were young resort owners living and working in Lowell, Idaho, along U.S. Highway 12, at the confluence of the Lochsa, Selway and Clearwater rivers.
Our two sons, 10 and 11, Michael and Marty Smith, were out and about, helping us prepare for a “pig roast” as a fundraiser for a local politician running for state senator. The pig was buried and done, the speeches were over, and tables were set. The day was glorious, the first weekend of the spring we didn’t have to wear three layers.
We saw it roll toward us out in the picnic area, with paper plates in hand ready to dive into the potluck, we looked skyward to the northwest. Creeping up the Clearwater River Valley, toward the confluence, a gray cloud like no other, covering the sun, with a slight reddish cast to it was soon overhead with a white substance falling on the cabin roofs, and a few cowboy hats in the crowd were also covered.
What was this? We were clueless. We decided we better get inside. Everyone grabbed their goods and we filed into the upstairs restaurant which was closed until June and summertime, as was our policy then.
The electricity was out, telephones out, no TV or radio, but that was not uncommon. That day it left us worried about what had happened? Was it nuclear, or an asteroid, was it a horrendous weather event? We didn’t have a clue. We peered out of the windows overlooking the river and wondered: What’s next? It was darker and darker as the afternoon turned into evening. Then we looked west toward the Selway bridge and we saw a lone bicyclist peddling down our long driveway, pulling up to the front door. He had on a “LIFE SUCKS” T-shirt, and he said, “Wow man, did you hear a volcano erupted over in Washington — Mount St. Helens, I think?”
So the mystery was over and we could breathe without worry, it was only a volcano.
The aftermath was mild. They closed the highway for a few days. My husband, Mike, was teaching fifth grade that year, and he had lots of material for a new subject.
The summers of 1978 and 1979, we had geologists from Washington State University working on a project at Pete King Creek. When they left in the fall, they gave my sons about 300 little 1-ounce bottles with lids. Those little entrepreneurs went out and filled the bottles with ash as it slid down the metal roofs of the A-frame cabins. That summer they sold every bottle in our store at $3 per bottle. You do the math, it was a profit deal. The Christmas of 1980 we all went to Disneyland, thanks to Mount St. Helens ash.
Marie Smith
Lowell
Memories of kitchen construction and mountain eruption
The weekend of May 17-18, 1980, was a memorable one for the Randall family. Mount St. Helens blew her top that weekend, but we were completely unaware of it.
The demolition of the kitchen had begun on our 67-year-old home in Auburn, Wash. My demolition crew consisted of myself, my wife, Vernona and our daughter Jennifer. At 16, I’m sure you can imagine Jen was not thrilled. We were so involved in the dusty and dirty tasks of removing the lathe and plaster from the walls and ceiling that we had no idea of the eruption until a neighbor came by to tell us.
We turned on the TV to watch what was happening. My brother and his wife, who lived in Quincy, Wash., stopped to see us. The roads east were reportedly closed, but they decided to try to find a way home. The trip took them much, much longer.
While we had no ash that weekend, the ash finally traveled to Auburn with the help of the following smaller eruptions.
The date May 18, 1980, will always remind me of Mount St. Helens eruption and the beginning of our new kitchen.
Marvin Randall
Lewiston
Eruption proves it really is a small world
I was a professor at Washington State University at the time, and one of my students decided to go to the west side to visit her parents and to introduce her boyfriend. They headed out on Sunday morning, May 18, but when they got to Moses Lake, they were detained by the state police who were closing the roads, due to the ash which was falling. They were advised to get a motel for the night, which they did.
Unbeknownst to them, her parents decided to visit her in Pullman. They got to Moses Lake and were also directed to spend the night. There was a knock on Debbie’s door by the state patrol-man who said he understood they had an extra bed, so would they mind sharing their room. Debbie agreed and what a surprise for everyone. Here were her straight-laced parents standing there. Both were in a state of shock.
Her father shared one of the beds with her boyfriend and she and her mother slept in the other one. Two months later, they were married.
What are the odds on that? It has provided many laughs over the years and a great story to pass on to children and grandchildren.
Tom Trail, (dictated to and submitted by Jo Ann Trail)
Moscow
Ash fell like snow on Moscow’s Friendship Square
I had written a book on bicycle camping (co-published by a local firm, Solstice Press, and Dial Press, NY) and had planned a bike trip in Oregon with a professional photographer to take pictures for the book.
My son, 11, was going with the group to show that kids were able to do long-distance biking. A friend of mine owned Velo Sports, a bike shop in the alley where Hahn Rental is now. May 18 was a Sunday, so his shop was closed. I needed to work on my son’s bike, so about 8 a.m. I went to the shop, which was windowless. After about three hours I finished and went outside. I was stunned to see it was completely dark, like 7 at night. I thought I’d lost my mind.
Then I realized the air wasn’t evening air, there was no moisture in it, and it sank in that Mount St. Helens must have erupted. I rushed home, and no one was there, so I went to the Garden Lounge to find out what had happened. Soon my son and a housemate showed up. We sat in the restaurant upstairs and looked down on Friendship Square. We began to notice fine white particles drifting through the light of the streetlights. Millions of tons of ash were carried east and coated everything with a layer of ash.
We left on May 20 on the bike trip anyway, but it was ill-fated. We drove to Ontario, Ore., (Jim Prall, a longtime Moscow resident drove us), and we started there, but called it quits in John Day due to snow, injuries, and the photographer being a jerk. I and Leo West, also a longtime Moscow resident, returned to Moscow by bike.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Eruption hits at time of positive news and family loss
In the spring of 1980, I was a student at Washington State University and had just been accepted into the pharmacy program. Another student had dropped out, and I was glad to take their place.
Our family was still reeling from the loss of my brother, Mark. He was a fireman for Potlatch and had been killed with four other men in an industrial fire on March 24.
My brother Russ, who also worked for Potlatch, had been laid off of work. The lumber industry was struggling at the time. He had gotten a job painting a house in Lewiston, and I came back to town to help him.
We started in the morning, but by lunch it looked like it might rain. We went to the Anytime Cafe for lunch, and when we came out, everything looked really creepy. It was pretty warm, the sky was black, and the street lights were on. Not a car on the street, and it was absolutely silent. No birds chirping. It just seemed strange. There were no cellphone alerts in those days, so we had no idea what was going on.
When we returned to my parents’ house, we found out what had happened. Soon ash started to fall. I needed to get back to school. At that point, we didn’t know if breathing the ash would hurt our lungs or what it would do to our cars. I soaked a rag in oil and put it over the air intake of my car and headed back to Pullman. By this time, ash was coming down hard. It was like a blizzard.
As it turned out, school was canceled that week. Our apartment had no air conditioning, and it was hot all week. We could not open any windows, so it was pretty miserable.
From that point on, my story is pretty much like everybody else.
Chris Evans
Clarkston
Sonic boom first sign of mountain’s eruption
The spring morning Mount St. Helens erupted, May 18, 1980, I was cutting firewood at Musselshell Work Center on the Pierce Ranger District of the Clearwater National Forest.
I heard a sound, a sonic boom or an explosion rumbling off in the distance, and wondered if it was the volcano. I decided such a thing couldn’t happen and went back to work, but later as I drove to camp, I saw a dark line on the horizon and smelled rain. Then, as I unloaded my wood, the world went strange: chipmunks vanished, birds quit singing, and a gray snow fell. Someone yelled from the bunkhouse that it was ash, but I already knew. We danced and rejoiced in what the news would later say was a danger to touch, and gathered around the radio for the news.
Dave Johnson and I walked to the pond in the silence. We heard nothing, no cars or trucks, just the sizzle of gray falling to the ground. We could see well enough, yet the sky lacked a horizon. It was as though the world had ended, World War III had begun, and the fallout reached us even here.
We sat at the pond’s spillway talking low; an otter came up the creek hunting trout; he saw us and vanished. We started back to camp, the ash still falling. By pure chance, I walked on the hard-packed berm of gravel at the side of the road where my weight didn’t matter. We stopped and looked back, and Dave noticed only he was leaving tracks. He turned and eyed me suspiciously. “Now you know my secret,” I said. He shook his head. “Loess in the ozone again.” The ash stopped after a few hours; we got barely an inch on the district. It coated the trees and brush, blew up again and again at the slightest touch. After a few seasons, it washed from the leaves and grass, leaving another line of history in the soil.
Robert Coker Johnson
Lewiston
A memorable day fishing and the thoughtfulness of teens
On that sunny May morning, 40 years ago now, I was driving south on Mountain View Road, headed for Arrow Junction to fish for whatever might bite. As I came to the Troy Highway and a left turn, I checked for eastbound traffic.
To my surprise a foreboding black cloud was creeping into view on the distant horizon. I had no time to linger, but remember thinking how odd that a storm cloud could be forming on such a calm sunny morning. But the sight was soon forgotten as I drove east and down Kendrick grade to the Clearwater River. I found a place to park and set about fishing, although subsequent events have deleted the memory of how that went.
After a few hours, two teenage boys came on their bikes. They didn’t linger and left before long. I continued with my purpose, which was mostly to just enjoy the pleasant shaded river environment, which I still find so therapeutic. Then the boys came racing back, excited, and exclaimed: “Hey, mister, the radio is saying that Mount St. Helens has erupted and everyone should stay inside.” But there in the confined canyon, the sky above was clear. I thanked them and said not to worry, I’m OK. They left. Soon, fine flakes began falling and, anyway, I decided that I had fished enough. At the car, I noticed that the black vinyl roof of my 1970 Mustang was accumulating a dusting of ash. I got in and headed home, still confident that this amount of ash-fall was of no concern.
As I drove up the Kendrick grade, total darkness descended. By the time I leveled off at the top, the reflection of the headlights from the now heavy ash-fall blinded me. I could only see the right edge of the road for about 20 feet. Fearing a rear-end collision, I kept up as much speed as I dared, which was probably still only 15 mph. Worst of all, headlights of an occasional oncoming car would loom out of the blinding cloud of ash, putting my pucker factor off scale.
Somehow, I eventually made it home and sat for a time, recovering from the experience. Then Irene and I had a drink and rejoiced at my safe return. It was still only afternoon, but midnight outside, the tension that we had experienced took hold and we retired.
The next morning, the landscape was gray everywhere ... not a green blade of grass or leaf clear to the horizon. All was calm except for a plume of ash, marking Highway 8 in the distance, sent skyward by commuters still determined to get to work in spite of broadcast warning not to breathe the ash. However, the episode gradually subsided as rain settled the ash and streets were cleared of accumulated ash by the Idaho National Guard with their motorized equipment. Now, after 40 years, my mediocre day fishing is my most memorable one, along with my admiration for two thoughtful boys concerned about my welfare.
Malcolm Furniss
Moscow
Raining mud on the deck of the tugboat Invader
On May 18, 1980, I was the captain on board the Tidewater Barge lines tug Invader with a tow of four loaded wheel barges headed downriver to Portland, Ore.
My location at the time was off Hat Rock upriver from Umatilla, Ore., getting ready to call McNary locks for a downstream lockage. I could see, looking downriver to the west, this ominous-looking cloud formation to the west, and I was thinking we were going to get a nasty wind and rain storm farther downriver.
McNary called me about that time on the VHF radio and asked me if I’d heard the news. I asked, “What news?” and that’s how I learned about the Mount St. Helens’ eruption.
By the time we arrived at the Cascade Locks area later that day, it was raining mud. The decks on the tug and barges were muddy from the ash and rain and it was slicker than scum off a Louisiana bayou.
Sincerely, Ron Gray
Clarkston, formerly of Kennewick
Happy birthday wishes to son and Mount St. Helens
On May 18, 1980, I was holding my 35-hour-old firstborn son in our room at St. Joseph Hospital.
All of a sudden three nurses ran into our room, rushed to the window, drew the curtains and peered outside. Much to our amazement, it was near-darkness, eerie silence, no bird sounds, no people moving, just a fine raining gray ash pouring from the sky.
Was this the end of the world? I looked down at my son Nathan and thought, ‘but he only just got here.’
Later that day when Nathan and I went home, I marveled at how the world had changed in just 35 hours. Everything was covered with ash, so much so that it looked like it had snowed in May.
That son is now a 40-year-old husband, father and teacher in Portland, Ore., living 50 miles from where it all started. He and his family have visited the site, and he bought me some Mount St. Helens ash from a Portland garage sale a few years ago. Uncannily, we never collected any on our own, although we were originally smack dab in the middle of it all.
Happy 40th birthday Nate, and happy 40th to you too, Mount St. Helens.
Nancy Orton
Lewiston
Street lights on by 4 p.m. makes for ‘eerie’ sign of eruption
I remember it started out as a nice day in Lewiston. It was my cousin’s birthday in Superior, Mont., and he always had a big family celebration.
We decided to go help him celebrate. We packed for overnight, got on the motorcycle and headed for Montana over Lolo. The farther we went, the colder it was. We decided we weren’t dressed for the weather and came back to Lewiston. It was nice and warm in Lewiston.
We went down to our boat, moored at Hells Gate Marina. We were enjoying the sun, when we noticed something in the bottom of our drinks. There seemed to be something floating in the air, barely visible. About 4 p.m. it started to get dark. The street lights came on. It was eerie.
Someone on the dock turned their radio on and found that Mount St. Helens had blown up. There were no cellphones or news apps back then.
Shortly after, we came home. By then ash was covering everything. I will remember that day and the eerie feeling forever.
Inez Anderson
Lewiston
The fish kept biting, then I kept shoveling
My wife and kids and I had met her parents on the Washington Coast to do a little camping and visit some relatives.
On May 18th we were camping at Ilwaco,Wash., and my father-in-law and I decided we would go salmon fishing with one of the charters there. We were about 14 miles out on the ocean fishing that morning, when the captain of the boat came out and said, “Well she blew her top.”
After he explained to me what he said I started looking for the tsunami that I figured would be occurring. That didn’t happen, but the fish really started to bite. We limited out in less than an hour, which the captain said rarely happens, and returned to port.
There was no sign of ash at Ilwaco, so we continued onto Everett to visit relatives. I was the fire inspector at the Moscow Fire Department at the time, so when we got to Everett, I called the department to see what it was like at home. The fire chief asked if I could cut our vacation short and come back to help with the ash cleanup.
We found out that the road home through Washington was pretty much closed from the ash fallout, so we backtracked down to Portland and returned home from there. We didn’t see any ash until we came over the hill by Johnson Trucking south of town.
I spent the next six weeks washing ash off of roofs of buildings in town with the fire department’s aerial truck because of the concern that the weight of the ash might cause some of the roofs to fail.
Don Strong
Moscow
A camping trip interrupted
With other employees of NCR, we were enjoying a weekend camp out at Lyons Ferry State Park near Starbuck, Wash. It was an absolutely gorgeous weekend, we were enjoying the camaraderie of co-workers and friends, and were sated by a typical hardy camp breakfast.
Relaxing in our lawn chairs with the view of the Snake River and another cup of coffee, life was good. The quiet was soon broken by a loud boom, and across the river an ominous black cloud advanced towards our campsite. The CB radio alerted us to the eruption of Mount St. Helens. My husband and I immediately broke camp and headed back to Moscow in our four-cylinder 1965 International Scout. That poor Scout’s engine was not built for outracing that black cloud (or for that matter — anything), and for the entire trip it struggled to keep ahead of it, but the ash-laden cloud was on our tail for the entire trip.
We pulled into our garage as the ash victoriously coated the back bumper of the Scout. In the safety of our home, we watched as the entire sky turned black with volcanic ash. Our friends had decided to watch the spectacle, finally breaking camp, but they were forced to overnight at Colfax High School before reaching Spokane. In the days following the eruption our neighborhood, like most of Moscow, came together and helped one another remove chalky ash from the roofs, sidewalks and streets.
Joan Klingler
Moscow
Experts: The mountain won’t erupt
The irony. On that fateful Sunday in 1980, I lived in Hawaii. I subscribed to the Honolulu Star Bulletin newspaper. My Sunday, May 18 paper was delivered, but I didn’t read it that morning. Hawaii in the summer is two hours earlier than Pacific Daylight Time. Local news channels were reporting the eruption.
Later, maybe even Monday, I read the Sunday HSB. One section in this big Sunday edition featured a lengthy interview with a Hawaii volcanologist. He reported that his team had decided to return from an extended mainland trip having studied and conferred with mainland scientists monitoring seismic and other phenomena of Mount St. Helens. He said his Hawaii team, so experienced with Hawaii’s active volcanoes, did not believe the mountain was going to erupt in the near future.
The awesome force of nature. Not sure when, but some time later, maybe a year or more, I was flying over the area from Seattle to Moscow for a visit. The entire landscape showed vast tracts of dense evergreen forests, lying flat, oriented away from the mountain, with no shrubbery, no limbs, no bark, stripped bare. Tops of trees that were partially sheltered by lower terrain were sheared off at the height they were exposed to the blast. Trees lower in the terrain were untouched.
V. Spencer Page
Moscow
In Pullman: How to get the ash removed?
What a memorable day. I heard on the morning news that Mount St. Helens had blown and the cloud of ash was moving eastward. We planned to attend the county historical society’s meeting and tour of the Baron Mill in Oakesdale.
My mother was to join us. By the time we prepared to leave, the news said we might be in line for the ash cloud moving our way, so I took the precaution of bringing several of my big square dish towels and a selection of rags.
After the tour, we moved the meeting to a nearby building. Still no sign of ash, but during the meeting it became darker and the fallout had started, so they adjourned the meeting early. Our car had a dusting of ash, and my husband made the mistake of trying the squirts, making a huge mess on the window. I was grateful for the rags, and we were finally on the way home via Palouse.
We were lucky to have chosen that route; the road between Pullman and Colfax was closed, leaving folks stranded in makeshift shelters. With my mother in the front passenger seat and me in back behind Bruce acting as guides, we crept home. We were thankful for the tall grass and weeds along the road side that kept us on track. Occasionally a puff of wind would blow from around a hillside blocking our vision. We could only stop and wait it out, hoping there was no one close behind us. Roadside lights were confusing too. Were they oncoming traffic or light on some farm?
An hour later, we crept into Pullman. Mama put on her dishtowel mask when we let her out and we went on to our home that borders Stadium Way. It was dark out, though we could see a thin strip of daylight on the southern horizon. We went to bed that night having no idea what tomorrow would bring. In the morning, I saw bird tracks in the half-inch coating of ash, and we were relieved to know something had survived. We hadn’t known whether or not the later ash was poison.
The next day Washington State University didn’t close. The going-to-work traffic on Stadium Way stirred up ash. Finally after about an hour, the process was reversed when they finally decided to close.
The city faced some major decisions. How to get all that ash removed? Where to put it? Snow shovels were in great demand and worked well on paved surfaces. The ash was piled on the curbsides. On rough surfaces, we could only wash the ash off plants and lawns before they suffocated.
Several years later, I was still finding ash in the centers of my lilac bushes. We had to hire someone to clean off our roofs before our gutters and downspouts clogged or collapsed under the added weight.
I remember Pullman handled the ash better than Moscow, which had scooped all the ash to the middle of downtown streets. Ours was shoved into curbside piles. I seem to remember it was dumped in the swale between Pullman Disposal and Davis Way.
Lenna Harding
Pullman
Kindness of strangers helps on the long ride home
My ex-husband and ex-brother and sister-in law were all excited to head up, on motorcycles, to the Spokane International Air Show at Fairchild Air Force Base on the morning of May 18, 1980.
It was a beautiful sun-shining day when we left Lewiston at approximately 9 a.m., arriving at the air show around 11 a.m. We set out to start the day looking at all the beautiful planes and jets. I was so amazed at the volume of people attending the show that day.
Around noontime, we all looked over to the northwest and began seeing this awful black cloud forming. We thought to ourselves that we were going to get drenched going home in a rainstorm. And the sky, it kept getting darker and darker. We all thought we had best get on the bikes and head home.
Traffic was really starting to get bad on the freeway headed south, and in a matter of minutes everything really started to turn black like nighttime was arriving. I was scared to death as this was something none of us had seen in our lives. Then, the ash (even though we didn’t know what it was at the time) began to fall.
Thank goodness we had helmets with face shields on as we could not see very far in front of us. We kept wiping away the ash, and every time we did that, it would just smear our face shields. We got out on the freeway headed to Lewiston. Every time we would pass a car, it was just completely dust. We had to pull over to the side of the road several times to let the dust settle.
There was a moment that I truly felt like it was the end of the world hitting us. I didn’t think we would make it out alive. We got to Hatch Road and debated whether or not to turn the bikes around. We all decided we wanted to get home as fast as we could before things really got bad.
Some folks stopped their car beside us and told us to follow them as they lived just up the road and we could stay with them, hoping this storm was going to pass. That is where we learned Mount St. Helens had erupted.
We went to their farmhouse, and what gracious people they were, offering us something to eat or drink. We visited with them for awhile and waited for things to settle down a bit.
There was a small break in the skies, so we decided to get back on the bikes. It was absolutely miserable. We made it as far as Rosalia, and the state police had the road blocked. That was the start of our three-night stay at the Rosalia school gymnasium.
I remember being so scared. There were a lot of people there, and everyone was confused as to when we would be able to get back home.
The city of Rosalia had all these folks just basically dumped on them for three days. What kind and wonderful people they all were.
After the third day and things began to quiet down, roads were opened back up, and we finally were able to make it home. To this day, I still have the boots I was wearing and my motorcycle helmet. The helmet is extremely scratched from all the ash, and my boots still have ash on them.
Debbie Winker Kiele
Lewiston
Family reunion went from happy celebration to delayed trip home
The day Mount St. Helens blew, my husband, son and I were in Spokane for a family reunion in my parents’ backyard. It was a nice day. Aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings and my Grandma Newport from Illinois were at the reunion that Sunday.
We had lots of food and were all having a good time. About 10 a.m. that day, news came of the eruption. We didn’t think much about it at the time, after all we were in Spokane. A few hours later, about 3 p.m., it suddenly got dark outside. The street lights came on and the crickets began to chirp.
Everyone decided to scatter for home. My family and brother Keith headed for Pullman down U.S. Highway 195 in my VW Bug. A couple of miles south of Spokane, the sky began raining volcanic ash, and we couldn’t see to drive anymore. We found a place to turn around, and by the time we got back to Spokane, the Washington State Patrol was closing the road on the other side.
My four siblings, my family and Grandma spent the next week at my parents’ house. My Grandma’s friends from Illinois called often to check on her. With all the news coverage, they were worried about Grandma being near the volcano.
A week later, my older brother, Paul, tied a T-shirt around the air intake on my VW Bug to keep the ash out of the motor, and we started for home. We drove through Coeur d’Alene and down U.S. Highway 95 to Lewiston. There was ash in the fields and along the sides of the highways for months after the eruption.
Karen Lewis
Lewiston
Eruption leads to fish biting in a big way
I’ll never forget it. We were up at Badger Lake by Spokane camped out and fishing for the weekend.
We had driven over to Amber Lake in the car, leaving our motor home in the campground at Badger, to do some fishing at Amber.
Suddenly the sky became strange with what appeared to be fast-moving clouds, dimming the daylight. Someone yelled from the bank, “Mount St. Helens has erupted,”and we noticed the fish began bitting like crazy.
My husband caught his limit as fast as he could pull them in, and we decided it was getting dark fast and we’d better get back to camp.
We rowed the boat back to shore, and got into the car and headed back to camp, which was only a couple miles.
It was pitch black by the time we got there, and ash was falling like rain. We ended up staying four days waiting for the ash to clear. They said not to drive in it because it would ruin your engine.
A friend also camped there and made filters out of house insulation for everyone. So we drove out, headed for home and by the time we got to the main highway, it was pouring down rain, so we stopped, took off the filter and went home, leaving the motor home in the campground. We returned in a few days to get the motor home as no more ash fell.
I was sure glad we didn’t stop to catch my limit of fish that day. Thanks for listening to my fish story.
Charlotte Smith, wife of Warren “Smitty” Smith
Clarkston
Serving as safe sanctuary for a confused bird
It’s not often that a small bird would decide to use my hand as a rest stop.
But it did happen on Sunday, May 18, 1980, the day Mount St. Helens blew its top.
At the time, I was serving as a sportswriter for the Tribune and, having heard the news of the eruption, rushed down to the Tribune to read some of the wire reports.
By the time I arrived at the Tribune in the afternoon, day had turned to night and volcanic ash was everywhere.
When I opened my car door and stepped out, I wasn’t alone.
A small bird, very confused by sudden darkness and acting like he had one too many for the road, staggered up to me and then abruptly stopped inches short of my shoes. Then to my great surprise after I had lowered my hands, this little bird hopped aboard, and there I was for several seconds serving as a safe sanctuary for a troubled bird. You might say that we both had good eye contact.
And all appeared to turn out well as I lowered my hands, and the bird departed to continue his confusing journey to where ever the ash took him.
Bob Barrows
Lewiston
Bugs create artwork in Mount St. Helens ash
I was driving back to Pullman in my V.W. bug May 18th. The pass was closed at North Bend, so I went over Stevens, thinking the farther away I got from the eruption the better I’d be.
Wrong. I filled up at Wenatchee, and it was getting dark. At Quincy, the ash was falling. I spent the night in the back of my bug at a gas station outside of Moses Lake.
The next day was bright sunshine, and I ripped down Interstate 90 with a huge rooster tail out the back. I was determined to make it back to Pullman. Why? I don’t know.
Outside of Garfield, I couldn’t get the bug to run. The air filter was too plugged to smack it clean again. A local farmer, Stan Pfaff, picked me up and took me to Garfield. They had a pharmacy there at that time, and I bought some masks as I was going to walk to Pullman.
And this is the most fascinating part of this journey. As I walked, I looked down at the ash and it was like someone had dropped all sorts of different styles of necklaces on the ash. Different patterns, sizes and lengths. As I knelt down to look, they were made by various insects that had been knocked out of the sky and were walking on the ground beating their wings, leaving these beautiful distinct patterns.
Shortly after leaving Garfield, a Washington State University student stopped and, thankfully, offered to take me into Pullman.
Other things I remember was it was the only time I had heard the “emergency broadcast system” actually being used after that annoying tone. Usually it was an announcement from the Spokane County sheriff. Also I remember them saying on the radio to get out there and wash that ash down the street drains. About an hour later they came back screaming to not do that as it was turning into cement. Also, I remember the signs at the banks in big letters to “remove your mask before entering.”
My dad towed my bug home a few weeks later. We went through the engine and, surprisingly, the damage was minimal. I drove that car another 24 years. Shortly before I sold it, I needed to replace the gas line from the tank. I pulled the tank, and on the shelf it sits on was a 1/8-inch-thick layer of ash.
David Olson
Pullman
When a one-day visit to Spokane turned to a two-night layover
My husband, Ray, and I went to an open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, in Spokane the day Mount St. Helens blew. I had a friend stationed there I wanted to visit and to introduce her to Ray. We had been married less than a month then.
Suddenly we noticed that they were wheeling the aircraft into hangars.
The next thing we knew the airbase was closed and we were stuck. Thankfully, my friend and her husband invited us to stay at their place. We ended up spending two nights, when we’d just planned to be there for the day.
The drive home was interesting, with clouds of ash following our car and billowing over us when we passed another car. It was pretty dark and gloomy out.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
Eruption led to change in plans and the birth of Red Rock Campground
I was working in my garden at our home in Winona. My husband was seeding as he was working to get the crops in.
My four children were around in the yard, it was a sunny day. Then the sky went dark and it was like somebody shut off the lights. It was so eerie, I was a little afraid.
Then later that day, I saw a caravan of cars coming down the hill by our house. One of the couples had a camping trip planned in Seattle and were very disappointed to have to cancel their trip. So their next idea was to round up all our friends in Nezperce (several families) and head across the canyon to our ranch on Red Rock Creek. They came with campers and tents and began setting up camp. Soon a bonfire was going in the middle of our driveway. Kids were fishing in the creek that ran by our house.
It was so spontaneous and so fun that they stayed for three days. When a rain shower would come, we would hold jacks tournaments in the house. We put up a makeshift sign that said, Red Rock Campground.
The following year, when everyone returned to commemorate the fun camp out, a wooden sign was placed at the gate, “Red Rock Campground, welcoming all friends and neighbors.” A memorable time indeed.
Susan Higgins
Orofino
Old car buff thankful for a ‘poor’ swap meet in Tri-Cities
May 17, 1980 was a Saturday, and a swap meet of old cars and parts was held in the Tri-Cities. I had several cars in the works and so hitched up the travel trailer on Friday and headed west with my wife, Nancy, and two kids.
Our intention was to hit the swap meet on Saturday and spend the night there. Sunday morning we would drive toward home and see some family and kid things along the way.
Saturday, the swap meet turned out to be small and poor, so I got done there early. We decided to head home to Kooskia. We did some kid things along the way and arrived home late Saturday night.
The next morning, we continued our kid time with a picnic by the river. As we ate and played, the sky began to get dark and strange looking — kind of yellow. We knew some kind of bad storm was coming, and so we headed back to the house. As we pulled in the driveway, our neighbor, Patty Engle, came running out and told us Mount St. Helens had blown up and what we were seeing was from the volcano. It was hard to believe. Soon the ash started falling and we ended up with about a half inch on the ground.
The Tri-Cities was one of the hardest hit by the volcanic ash. Cars couldn’t run because their intakes would clog with ash, or they would suck in the ash and ruin the engines. People couldn’t go anywhere. They were stuck there for days or weeks. It took months to clean up the ash enough and/or modify air filters so cars and trucks could move again.
Had the swap meet been better, we would have spent Saturday night in the Tri-Cities and been stuck there or somewhere along the way for weeks. Every May 18 since then we think about the “adventure” we missed out on and count our blessings that we weren’t marooned there in a motel room with two small kids.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Volcanic ash cures what was ailing the cat
My wife, Rosemary, and I were having coffee on the deck of our Spokane home, located near Manito Golf Course, on Sunday morning, May 18, 1980, when we heard a distant boom. Sonic booms were not uncommon at the time, but what we actually heard was the top blowing off Mount St. Helens.
Later in the day, enormous storm clouds could be seen rolling in from the west. These were actually huge masses of volcanic ash moving toward Spokane. By 3 p.m., it was dark as midnight. The birds had gone to roost, and the street lights had come on. Ash was falling all around us like rain.
Our older cat was scheduled to see the veterinarian the next day due to a bad abscess on his back from his latest combat. This was canceled, and our animals were sequestered in the house. After two to three days, we noticed that squirrels and birds were beginning to move around outside, and our cats were going crazy inside, so we let them out. The sulfur in the ash cured our injured cat’s abscess, and he never had to go to the vet.
Vehicles were operated at their peril, and their air filters had to be changed or cleaned after each outing. At the time, like the recently spreading coronavirus, we wondered if or when this volcanic fallout would stop. Hoses with high-pressure nozzles proved to be the best tools to clear the ash.
Carleton B. “Barney” Waldrop
Clarkston
Ash dump makes mess out of just-cleaned pool
On that fateful day, my husband, Mike, and daughter, Carrie, had gone out to KOZE radio on Snake River Avenue to open the swimming pool for the summer. It was an old Esther Williams pool with a filter system that was as big as a furnace.
The pool had no automatic vacuum system or a cover. It was high-maintenance all summer. They worked diligently to clean the deck and pool. All the deck furniture was in place and hosed off from a winter in storage. All was beautiful, but it looked like a thunderstorm was on the western horizon.
The rest is history. We and the staff at KOZE did get to use the pool that summer, which still seems unbelievable after the mess left by a certain volcano.
Sharon Ripley
Lewiston
When day turns to night, thoughts go to Hanford explosion, the Russians
May 18, 1980, started out like any other Sunday morning. I was only 19 years old, and I was one of the original crew members hired at the brand-new Pizza Hut on 21st Street in Lewiston.
That morning, Gary Yamamoto and I were busy in the kitchen making pizza dough and prepping other food items.
After the lunch rush ended, we were emptying the trash bins. We noticed how eerily quiet it was outside. We also noticed the dark, strange-looking clouds looming in the west. Within a matter of minutes, those clouds were over us, blotting out the sun. The street lights came on, even though sunset was several hours away.
Our first thoughts: an explosion at Hanford. Or maybe, the Russians had bombed us. We had no idea what really had happened earlier that morning. We both tried to call our families, but the phone lines were tied up. We turned on the radio, but nothing was yet known. A customer finally told us what had happened — Mount St. Helens had blown its top.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley got a lot of ash, but not as much as other areas. I still have a mason jar of the ash I swept off my Chevy Nomad. We were told to wear face masks to avoid breathing in the ash.
I’ve visited Mount St. Helens many times since the 1980 eruption, and it amazes me how quickly the flora and fauna have returned to what was once a barren, devastated landscape.
Brian McCormack
Lewiston
