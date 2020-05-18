It was a beautiful sunny spring day in the Northwest when, seemingly without reason, day turned to night.
To many, it looked like storm clouds pushing in, though it quickly became apparent it was anything but as a light dusting of ash began to fall.
It was May 18, 1980, and Mount St. Helens in western Washington had erupted. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates about 540 million tons of ash from the mountain fell over an area of more than 22,000 square miles.
On this, the 40th anniversary of the eruption, we are looking back at how it affected the Quad Cities region. Diving into the historic archives of the Lewiston Tribune and the Idahonian, now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, we have pulled together a series of articles from the days, weeks, months and years following the eruption.
We’ve also done some new reporting on how the ash fall that hit the region interrupted business and education, while providing unique challenges and opportunities for individuals.
Readers did their part for this section, sharing their memories and experiences from that Sunday and the days that followed.
We hope you enjoy this look back as much as we did putting it all together.
Craig Clohessy
Managing editor
Lewiston Tribune