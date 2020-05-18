Editor’s Note: Kenton Bird, an associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho, was acting managing editor of the Idahonian (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News) in May 1980. In this column, originally published on May 28, 1980, he recounts how the newspaper’s staff responded to the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
For almost everyone else, it was a nightmare that wouldn’t end: blowing clouds of choking dust, health worries, disrupted jobs and personal lives.
But for journalists, it was the stuff that dreams are made of: a breaking news story of profound consequences, with dozens of angles to be covered and the challenge to produce it under deadline pressure.
The explosive eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18 surprised even the experts. The resulting fallout of volcanic ash paralyzed communities across the Northwest, bringing commerce and transportation to a halt. It may have been the biggest thing to happen in Moscow since the founding of the University of Idaho.
It most certainly was the most spectacular story ever covered personally by the Idahonian.
It began on a Sunday, a day when the Idahonian doesn’t publish. Most of our staff attended the wedding of our photographer, Randy Kalisek, at a farm south of Moscow. When the afternoon sky turned dark and white ash began to fall, sports editor Peter Harriman and I left the reception and headed for the Idahonian office.
The Associated Press teletype confirmed our suspicions: Mount St. Helens, 300 miles to the west, had become a local story.
The mountain was still erupting and would continue for the next 12 hours.
Reviewing the teletype dispatches at dinner, Peter and I began mapping stories that would need to be covered the next day. The ash affected every aspect of life on the Palouse, and our reporters covered how people in those areas responded.
“What’s this going to do to the crops?” Agriculture reporter Loris Jones drove in from the Back 40 northeast of Genesee to find out.
She had an initial story on Monday and followed up on farm developments every day.
“Is it harmful to breathe the ash?” Wendy Taylor, who covers the Department of Health and Welfare, had the contacts to find the sometimes conflicting answers.
She also kept tabs on school openings and closures in her role as education reporter.
County reporter Bruce Marks and city reporter Diana Smith joined forces for the first reports on how the fallout had paralyzed transportation, closed businesses and stranded travelers.
Later in the week, Smith focused on the city’s efforts, and Marks pursued the on again-off again status of the mobilization of the National Guard.
Sports editor Harriman became a roving reporter, riding with the Moscow police and finding out how citizens responded to the crisis.
His major finding came atop the Moscow Hotel: thousands of dead bees, wiped out by the falling ash.
Reporter Susan Sample helped Harriman pursue the human interest angle.
Photographer Kalisek left Monday on his honeymoon, possibly somewhat regretful at missing the story. Photography intern Bob Bain, a University of Idaho student, got his baptism under fire. Former Idahonian photographer Phil Schofield, in town for Kalisek’s wedding, helped with additional photo coverage.
Vital in the selection and display of the news was wire editor Susan Thomas, who helped sort out the reams of stories that the AP was churning out about the eruption.
She ensured, too, that we didn’t miss anything important going on in the rest of the world.
Altogether, in six days, we ran 67 local volcano stories and 25 photographs — a total of more than 1,600 column inches of local news on the volcano — enough to fill 14 full newspaper pages without ads.
The circulation department furnished dust masks to the carriers on Monday. All in-town routes and three of our 14 out-of-town auto routes were delivered. We printed 300 extra copies of the Monday paper with the “Ash Fallout” banner, and all were sold by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
We sold about 300 additional copies each day the rest of the week.
One of those extra readers carried our name as far as the New York Times. Tom Wicker, a Times associate editor and columnist, filed a dispatch from Plummer.
In it, he referred to the Idahonian’s (Page 1) identification of “Day 4 of the Ash Crisis” and quoted from several articles that ran in our paper.
How can an internationally famous journalist and author sneak into town without the local newspaper knowing about it? That may have been the only big story last week that we missed.
