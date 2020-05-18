Editor’s Note: This piece by the Lewiston Tribune’s longtime editorial page editor originally ran May 18, 1981, marking in humor the one-year anniversary of the eruption.
I’m really worried. The Northwest may have survived the volcanic ashfall from Mount St. Helens with courage and aplomb. But will we ever dig out from under all these special newspaper editions commemorating the first anniversary of the eruption?
On May 18, 1980, I was among the thousands stranded when the volcano exploded and choked highways with blinding volcanic dust.
On May 18 of this year, I was among the residents of the Northwest covered by a suffocating blizzard of anniversary editions recounting the explosion. We may never dig out.
I had just got to the bottom of all the stories published last year. It’s been hell. My own newspaper was filled with it for days. I awoke each morning facing dozens of stories and pictures on the volcano and its consequences — stories on the blast, stories on the ash that followed the blast, stories on the politicians who followed the ash.
About the time the flood of daily stories began to diminish, I entered a supermarket one day and what I saw made my blood run cold.
It was a special edition of the Vancouver Columbian, the newspaper near the volcano, which flooded the supermarkets with a layer of paper that made the ashfall look like nothing. I felt compelled to buy one. When you live in the Northwest, it’s the only patriotic thing to do.
But every time I returned to the supermarket there was another new edition by that or some other Northwest newspaper.
And then the magazines and the booklets began to hit the stands.
And the television tapes.
And the salt and pepper shakers, the souvenir plates and the little packets of dust.
And the T-shirts. My God, you wouldn’t believe the St. Helens T-shirts.
But then, a couple of months ago, the blizzard of special editions and souvenirs finally began to subside. We all began to breathe a little easier. Before long you could enter a supermarket without finding any more required reading on the volcano. You could pick up your own paper and be cheered to find nothing but ax murders and political corruption.
But then one morning I awoke in a cold sweat. I could hear the distant rumble of presses, the harmonic tremors of an information industry building up a terrible urge to tell the whole story all over again.
The flanks of the industry were plainly swelling. The people of the Northwest, so recently recovered from the original eruption of the mountain and of the information industry, were about to experience the latter heartache again. Throughout the region editors were joyously calling, “One more time!”
The wire machines in the newsrooms began spewing molten amazement over what had happened the year before — stories on people who survived the blast, stories on dogs who survived, stories on the relatives of people who survived, stories on people in Australia who had received letters from relatives in London who had heard about the relative of a dog who survived.
Northwest newspaper reporters began oozing words — words that trickled down the flanks of a recent memory, mingled in nostalgic gullies with the wire service words, rushed in first-person rivers into the valley and tumbled into a torrent of special editions sweeping aside a whole Sunday of intended gardening, tennis and boating.
And so here I sit, my nose barely above the stack of newspapers in my apartment, and afraid to go to the supermarket because I know the avalanche that awaits me there.
The mountain and the ash we can live with. But even now you can feel the rumble of next year’s presses. And the presses for the year after that. And all the years to come.
I know not when the mountain will erupt again, but the anniversary editions are as predictable as the tides. And as overwhelming.
My God, will it never end? Will the Northwest never again be free of special editions?