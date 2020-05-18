Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 20, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
People in Colfax, a Whitman County farming community of 2,700, opened up their high school, homes and stores Sunday and Monday to take care of 600 stranded motorists.
Two inches of volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens was dumped on the county seat, snarling traffic at one of the principal intersections in eastern Washington — the junction of highways 195 and 127.
As the ash forced the road closures, Colfax became the end of the line for the hundreds of weary travelers. County and Colfax officials Monday credited the spontaneous generosity of the townspeople for pulling it off.
“I’d be lying if I said we had some super preparedness plan,” said Richard Langum, Colfax High School principal. “Everything was done by the seat of our pants.”
“It has just been a fantastic effort by the people of Colfax,” Whitman County Sheriff Cleve Hunter said. “I just can’t praise those people enough.”
Langum said 408 persons slept at the high school Sunday and an estimated 200 others were taken into private homes by Colfax residents. The burden on Colfax was eased a bit with the first light of morning, which ended the 15 hours of blackness brought on by the ash fallout, as some motorists chose to ignore official orders and slip out of town.
The count at the high school was down to 218 by mid-afternoon. Then at 4 p.m., Highway 195 was opened so that a southbound caravan of 75 to 80 cars — carrying some 140 persons — could leave Colfax.
Langum said about 110 persons were given their second supper at the school Monday evening before they prepared to bed down for another night as refugees.
Many of those still stranded in Colfax are attempting to get to Spokane. Hunter said the Washington State Patrol remained firm about the northbound road closure, especially since one of their patrol cars was forced to return to Colfax after making an attempt on the highway Monday afternoon.
Ground visibility remains near zero in the area, making traffic conditions extremely hazardous, Hunter said.
At the high school, the cafeteria served breakfast, lunch and dinner to the victims of the volcanic fallout. Langum said the food service operation was running smoothly under the direction of the school’s head cook, Dorothy Repp.
An aid station was also providing people with a “dust off” as they entered the building from outside, One elderly person with a respiratory problem was treated and released at Whitman Community Hospital here. Langum said several others had been given respite from the dust with oxygen tanks.
Moscow physician Richard A. Jacobs also was stranded in Colfax and was assisting at the aid station, said Langum. Several people were able to obtain prescription drugs on an emergency basis with the cooperation of Colfax doctors and pharmacists, he added.
Other stores in Colfax also opened their shelves to the effort. Langum said food donated from Colfax stores was being consumed, along with school district supplies. Washington State University also sent food staples for refugee use in Colfax and Rosalia.
Asked who’s paying for everything, Langum said: “That’s a good question. For right now everybody just said ‘take whatever you need.’
“I just cannot emphasize enough that the community people and the people that came here have just been super,” said Langum, He said that in addition to the donated food stuffs, numerous town residents brought sleeping bags and bedding for use by the out-of-towners.
Langum said the key was taking one problem at a time and having a group of stranded people with patience.