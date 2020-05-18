Editor’s Note: This originally ran in the May 19, 1980, edition of the Idahonian, now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Blue skies and sunshine awakened the Palouse to a spring Sunday yesterday, but within hours, darkened into an eerie evening that refused to end.
A bank of black clouds crept eastward, first visible in the Palouse shortly after noon. Many residents simply expected thunder showers — until the news spread that Mount St. Helens, 300 miles to the west, had erupted.
Spirits weren’t to be dampened yet. Picnics and outdoor weddings continued, with participants donning sweaters and rain jackets. Clouds loomed larger and heavier, with just slits on the horizon — gold to the west, silver to the east. Hills and horses, clock towers and church steeples became silhouettes.
Then, street lights automatically switched on and confirmed suspicions that had only been felt on outstretched palms or gritted between teeth. The Palouse was being showered with volcanic ash.
Like gray snow, the fine, slippery ash drifted downward to deserted streets. Lights glowed warmly in windows as if it was midnight. But it was only 3:30 p.m. Those brave enough to drive had to creep along as tires spewed ashen dust upward into blinding clouds.
A black fog settled over the Palouse, indistinguishable from the night that gradually came. Temperaments adjusted with the clock, and the darkness felt right.
Just as the sunlight felt right this morning. Only ashes blanketing yards and streets, houses and cars, gave credence to eerie memories of last night.
But as the hours went by, those memories became reality. The wind picked up and began swirling the ash once again. From a deadly black, the Palouse became a frightening white landscape in just 12 hours.
Travelers stalled
Transportation in and out of the Palouse came to a virtual standstill last night, when a blanket of chalky volcanic ash blanketed highways and made travel extremely hazardous.
Telephones were ringing constantly in the Moscow Police Department this morning, mostly people calling to find out whether or when they could travel out of town. The answer, which was being repeated over and over, is that while some roads are not officially closed, travel is very hazardous and not advised. The Moscow-Pullman Highway is officially closed, and those who venture out on it anyway will be issued citations by the Washington State Patrol, the police dispatcher said. People were told not to travel except in the case of an “extreme emergency.” The police department has also asked people driving around the city to travel at 10 miles per hour or less to avoid stirring up the ash as much as possible.
In Whitman County, no one is being allowed to leave Pullman, Colfax or any surrounding towns. Dalton Lewey, chief of operations in the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, said that 600 to 700 people were stranded in Colfax overnight, and still can’t leave. About 500 people were put up in the high school in Colfax and 200 more were lodged in private homes. Lewey said he estimated that an inch to an inch and a half of ash covered the ground in Colfax.
The sheriff’s office has received no information from the state of Washington as to whether a state of disaster will be declared, Lewey said. “However, we are operating in a disaster mode, no traffic is being allowed to leave town.”
The State Highway Department has indicated there isn’t much they can do about it, so nothing is being done to the roads, Lewey said. “We’re just trying to keep people where they are within the area of medical services, food and shelter, and in the meantime we’re hanging tough,” Lewey said.
Latah County Sheriff Mike Goetz said there weren’t too many people who got stranded in Moscow, but those who were stayed in motels. He said there were no problems with food and lodging at the moment, but advised that people who drive carry an extra air filter for their car along with them. People who have been driving, Goetz said, have experienced air filters clogging up and cars stopping as a result. Carrying a spare air filter along will help alleviate the problem, he said.
In Pullman, the transit system is not operating today, and all airports east of the Cascade Mountains are closed, with the exception of Walla Walla.
In the meantime, street crews are out in Moscow washing down streets to alleviate some of the dust. A spokeswoman at City Hall said they were going to start with the main streets downtown and work their way outward. She also said that people are being urged to use extra water to clean up at home and the city will make adjustments on monthly water bills for the extra water used.
Minimal danger
Describing the ash’s chemistry as “the silver lining in the dark cloud of dust,” Maynard Miller said this morning that the volcanic material blanketing the Palouse “doesn’t pose any danger.”
“It’s very standard volcanic ash like what’s been emitted before,” said Miller, dean of the University of Idaho College of Mines. “There’s no sulfur to speak of.”
Charles Knowles, a UI associate geochemistry professor, tested the acid content of volcanic ash he collected and said the pH level was 5.45, which is “not very acidic.” Miller compared it to rain water, which rates from 5.5 to 6 on the pH scale from 1 to 10.
“The only danger is to what extent the coverage will affect radiation and heat balance,” said Miller.
“I don’t think we’ll have a major problem with an inch or less,” said Al Halverson, a soil scientist at Washington State University. But four inches, which have been reported in Washington’s Yakima County, could pose serious threats to agriculture.
Halverson said his samples, taken in Pullman, could differ greatly from those taken closer to or farther from the volcano.
“You will get different compositions depending on how far you are from the site,” he said. “Coarser stuff falls off first. We are getting a finer material, and in Montana, it will be finer still.”
Monday’s tests will determine what soluble materials are contained in the ash and in what quantities, he said.
If the ashen blanket is too thick, it could reflect over 80 percent of the solar rays and upset the heat flow, said Miller. This “could affect the local climate,” he remarked. But it’s “too early to say” what effect it could have on regional or global weather patterns.
Miller and Knowles said eight tons per acre of the volcanic ash has fallen in Moscow, and more is expected.
“We’re at the end of the wind cycle,” said Miller. “As long it keeps blowing, we’ll keep getting it” from all over the Northwest.
Although there is no sulfuric acid in the ash, Knowles warned against the “very fine glass fragments” in the dust which can aggravate respiratory problems. As a precaution, he recommended people wear wet respirators or cloths over their mouths and noses.
Previously, when it was thought there was a sulfur content in the ash, dry respirators were recommended.
Knowles also cautioned people to wear eye glasses, not contact lenses, since the glass fragments are very abrasive. Anyone walking around outside should rinse their eyes, he added.
Services Shut Down
Although sleet and snow may not be enough to keep the mailman away, apparently volcanic ash is. The rain of ash that has accumulated on roads and streets making travel very hazardous indeed, has resulted in a shutdown of almost all services, including the mail.
According to a post office spokesman, there will be no mail delivered today and none leaving Moscow tonight. Whether mail service will be back in operation tomorrow is not known at present, and depends on weather conditions.
Most major government operations are closed because of the blowing dust. Included are the Latah County Courthouse, Moscow School District, University of Idaho, Washington State University and Pullman City Hall.
City Hall in Moscow is open and conducting business as usual, but a county parks and recreation meeting and a city council meeting scheduled for tonight have been canceled. The city council will meet Thursday instead.
Public schools throughout the area are closed, along with all WSU preschools, the Montesorri School, and a Pullman High School baseball game has been canceled.
City Supervisor Bill Smith said the University of Idaho has closed off all streets around campus since students have already left. Sixth Street is the only one that remains open.
Smith said there were no plans to close off other Moscow streets, but that people should exercise caution because crews are out and working.
“We are very serious about the 10-mile-an-hour speed limit, and Chief Hudson has directed officers to begin issuing citations to violators,” Smith said.
The city wants people to hose off their lawns, Smith said, and to soak the street in front of their houses.
Most grocery stores, including Safeway and Rosauers, are open, as are drugstores, but many have indicated they will be closing early. The Moscow Mall, with the excep-tion of Giant-T and Safeway, and the Palouse Empire Mall, are both closed.
Weather Report
The National Weather service in Lewiston reports that there is a storm off the Canadian Coast expected to move into British Columbia within the next 24 hours, but most of the precipitation will be confined to Canada and extreme northern Washington and Idaho. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers in this area Wednesday and Thursday and clear again on Friday. The wind will not pick up much. Drift of volcanic ash is being reported in Denver. The fallout loops across the Tri-Cities and Palouse into northern Canada and Montana and on the other side of the continental divide.