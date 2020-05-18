Editor’s Note: This story originally ran May 21, 1980, in the Idahonian, now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
The smaller inhabitants of the earth, especially those living in the Pacific Northwest, have been having their own problems coping with the worrisome volcanic ash that has fallen on Latah County the past few days.
Big game animals, birds, fish, insects and bees all have been affected by the ash, but specialists aren’t sure what the short- or long-term effects will be on the species.
Hugh Homan, University of Idaho extension entomologist, said “good and bad bugs” were killed during the ash fall, particularly aphids, cutworms, ladybugs, ants, flies, bees and grasshoppers.
Grasshoppers, which hatch from May through July 1, are the most important insect affected, Homan said. Because they hatch once a year, unlike many insects, some of their numbers were killed, though Homan said that there still are many eggs to be hatched.
Homan expects to see an increase in spider mites in the area, an insect not usually found in Latah County.
Spider mites feed on dirty, dusty plants.
What about the honey bees?
Most pollination was completed before the ash fell, Homan said, but he did mention that drones have been ejected from their hives, something that occurs in times of stress.
Because a bee’s body is made for collecting a fine substance like pollen, the volcanic ash will undoubtedly cause problems, he said.
Earl Larrison, associate professor of zoology at the UI, said he noticed “the insect-eating birds are not singing at all. They seem to be gone.”
Because the ash is hard on soft-bodied insects, birds that feed on them may be having difficulty finding food, Larrison speculated.
Homan said he didn’t think most birds were having problems finding food. “The insects crawl up on top of the ash and die. I have blackbirds, sparrows and mountain bluebirds at my place, and they don’t seem to be having any problems,” he said.
Larrison said he thought the birds with narrow food habits would be the hardest hit. But, as to why the reason they have been so quiet the past few days, Larrison said he didn’t know if they were gone or just quiet. Homan speculated that they were just quiet.
“We really don’t know” how the big game animals are going to respond to the volcanic ash, Sam McNeil, Idaho Fish and Game regional manager said today. He said he thought the bigger animals will do better than the smaller ones like quail and pheasants.
“I guess we will just take it day by day,” he said.
Spring chinook salmon and early summer steelhead have been killed in the Toutle and Cowlitz rivers after the waters were heated by volcanic debris to 90 and 100 degrees.
The mud-filled, log-jammed Toutle may be lost for steelhead and salmon production for many years, biologists say.
Water samples are being checked by Washington State biologists at fish hatcheries in the ash fallout zone.
“Some of our people have experienced ash fallout in Alaska, and it really turned out to be a benefit to the fish that survived,” said Clifford Soderstrom, a biologist with the National Marine Fisheries.
“Increased mineral content in the streams caused by the ash fallout brought additional plankton and better-growing salmon.”
The same benefits could result to lakes, he said.
So far, there have been no reports of any animals having ill effects.