Boom! St. Helens blows up

Editor’s Note: This story originally ran on the front page of the May 19, 1980, Lewiston Tribune.
VANCOUVER. Wash. — Mount St. Helens blew its top Sunday in the volcano’s most spectacular eruption yet, flooding a river, killing at least eight persons and turning day into night as a thick black ash cloud moved across Washington and northern Idaho.
By Sunday evening, after a full day of continuous eruption, the once-perfect cone of the 9,677-foot peak was reduced to a 9,100-foot flat-top, said U.S. Geological Survey spokesman Worner Gerhard. The crater was one-half mile across.
Spewing ash blotted out the sun for hundreds of miles across Washington and Idaho, closing highways because of poor visibility. Mudflows from the volcano caused flooding in the Toutle River, with at least one house or cabin seen floating down the river. Sunday evening, a mile-long mudflow with the consistency of wet cement was oozing down the Toutle.
The bodies of two persons found at a Weyerhaeuser logging camp near the mountain were airlifted to Kelso, Wash., by an Air Force Reserve helicopter, said Lt. D.E. Schroeder.
The bodies of two other victims, a male and female, were spotted in a car on Highway 504 near Camp Baker, about 15 miles west of the volcano, said Air Force Capt. Robert J. Wead.
“These people were fried with the heat,” Wead said. “Trees and all the vegetation was laid out flat — singed, burned, steaming, sizzling — a terrible-looking thing.”
Wead and U.S. Forest Service spotter planes reported that Spirit Lake was, in effect, gone. Wead said there was no lake, no trees, and the hills had been changed by mud and rock slides.
Dwight E. Reber, a pilot for Columbia Helicopters Inc., of Aurora, Ore., said he did not recognize the area after the eruption.
“Spirit Lake doesn’t exist.” he said. “If it does, it’s a lake of lava and mud. Steam and smoke are rising from the former edge of the lake.
“There are places where the north fork of the Toutle (River) appears to be boiling,” Reber said.
“I think the whole north face of the mountain has blown out. It looks like the aftermath of an atomic explosion. Everything is flat for 12-15 miles to the west-northwest of the mountain.”
Forest fires started by the eruption covered 3,000 acres on the mountain’s slopes, said Neil Saith of the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Eruptions continued through Sunday, but the clouds of ash were reaching only about 47,000 feet compared to earlier plumes which reached 63,000 feet, he said.
Gerhard and a Forest Service spokesman said hot debris from the mountain was reaching Spirit Lake at the north base of the mountain, causing it to bubble and boil.
Gerhard said scientists are measuring the gases from the volcano for sulfur dioxide content, He said the gas was not dangerous if diffused, but could be dangerous in concentrations. Law enforcement employees in the area were carrying gas masks.
Gerhard said he wouldn’t expect lava flows from the mountain. However “pyroclastic flows” of debris made fluid by hot gas were going down the mountain’s sides.
“The devastation on the mountainside is incredible,” said Schroeder. “Trees are knocked down, animals are standing around in shock, covered with ash.”
Maj. Bill Hewes, of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 304th Rescue and Recovery Squad in Portland, Ore., said a helicopter flew over a U.S. Geological Survey camp at about the 5,000-foot level on the mountain after the eruption.
Hewes said the camp was covered by four to six feet of debris and a buried vehicle was spotted. There were no people in sight.
About 2,000 persons were evacuated from the town of Toutle and nearby low-lying regions, 30 miles northwest of the mountain, Some evacuees were being taken to Cascade Junior High School in Longview, Wash.
Phil Cogan of the U.S. Forest Service said the service has recommended evacuation of the Kalama River valley southwest of the mountain.
A mile-long logjam was forced down the Toutle River and into the larger Cowlitz River, where thousands of persons lined the banks to watch.
Mudflows entered both forks of the Toutle River, north of the volcano, swelling the river to three times its normal width, aerial observers said.
A brown wall of water reported as high as 20 feet in places swept logs down the river with explosive force, destroying several bridges on the Spirit Lake Highway, said the Washington State Patrol.
The initial explosion at 8:39 a.m. PDT was felt as far away as Bellingham and Oroville, both hundreds of miles to the north and only a few miles from the Canadian border.
“The air is so full of smoke and pumice stone that a person would not live outside,” said James Ianterman, 60, a ham radio operator broadcasting from a mobile home in Randle, a town about 20 miles northwest of the mountain.