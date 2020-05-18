One-eighth inch of the gray-brown dust was sprinkled everywhere. Visibility was near zero at times as cars and trucks churned up choking plumes of ash.
At Colfax, the Washington State Patrol was stopping all traffic at the intersection of highways 195 and 127. Colfax High School became a haven for stranded motorists.
“We have between 300 and 400 people at the high school,” said Richard Langum, the principal. “Everybody has been fed and we are passing out sleeping bags to whoever needs them. We are also placing some people in private homes, mothers with babies and the elderly.”
Langum said people were in good spirits. “We’re doing super,” he said. The high school drill team and a community chorus were providing entertainment.
At Moscow, more than two tons per acre of volcanic ash fell between 2 and 5 p.m., according to a University of Idaho professor of geology.
Charles Knowles, geo-chemist for the Idaho Bureau of Mines and Geology at UI, told the Tribune he collected almost 25 pounds of Mount St. Helens ash on a 25-by-9-foot piece of plastic he placed in his backyard just before the fine, gray powder began to fall.
“It’s a very fine particulate matter,” said Knowles, after computing the pounds-per-acre rate and doing preliminary analysis on the ash. He said he’d conduct acidity tests early today, but speculated that the acid content of the ash is mild.
The dark cloud of ash, resembling an ominous thunder storm, started moving into the Palouse Country just before noon, blackening the sky gradually. Automatic street lamps started to turn on throughout Latah County towns just before 3 p.m., and the ash began falling shortly after.
From a Highway 95 vantage point north of Moscow, the leading edge of the cloud appeared to taper off toward Lewiston. With the western sky completely blocked out, light from the east shed eerie light over the rolling wheat fields. Farmers reported chickens going to roost in the afternoon and registered some concern about grazing animals.
“I don’t know if it’s good or bad for the cattle,” said Clara Voss of rural Princeton. “I just hope they don’t die.”
By 4:30 p.m., visibility on Moscow streets and Highway 95 north to Potlatch was near zero as traffic stirred the ash. Many cars were stopped along side roads, while others crept along with caution lights flashing.
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Driscoll reported no serious accidents, but said there had been several reports of cars in the ditch, as of 7 p.m. He said the sheriff’s office phone had been quite busy at first, but calmed down toward the evening.
The ash fallout dampened spirits at Moscow’s East City Park where the second day of the Renaissance Fair was being held. Moscow police reported that they advised those in attendance to depart for home.
There were reports of several “volcano parties” throughout Moscow, some of them being impromptu affairs started by travelers who elected to stay off the roads and take refuge in town.
Knowles, who was attending such a party, said the ash is much finer than he at first suspected. He said he’s concerned about crops and other plants. The covering of ash will inhibit photosynthesis, he said. “The plants are going to have a hard time. I’m afraid this year’s crops aren’t going to be that good,” said Knowles.
George W. Bruehl, a plant pathologist at Washington State University, said the night dew might activate the acidity of ash before it is washed or blown away.
Bruehl said there is probably nothing farmers can do to their fields, except wait for nature to take its course. He advised gardens should be watered and plants washed.