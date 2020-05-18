Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 25, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Although tons of volcanic ash have been swept, shoveled, scooped and washed aside, residents of northern Idaho appear resigned to revamping lifestyles and coping with a problem that may be around for more than a year.
A Tribune drive-through inspection of stricken areas in Latah, Benewah and Kootenai counties last week found cleanup efforts in full swing and renewed hope that federal disaster funding will ease costs.
“Federal funding is on the way,” said Plummer Mayor Harold Whitley. “It better be, because we’ve spent a bundle.”
There were also indications that morale, despite concerted grumbling, remained high. Ash jokes were a dime a dozen.
At Hilda’s Cafe and Bar in Emida, patrons said proper dining etiquette these days calls for “shaking your ash” before pulling up a chair.
At St. Maries, a sign with the words “What a Pain in the Ash,” greeted travelers at the east end of town.
Loggers and those who work in the woods expressed great concern as the ash, even after rain, continues to cling to evergreen trees and brush, promising the threat of health hazards to humans and mechanical breakdowns to equipment.
“When’s anyone going to go back in the woods?” asked Richard Bonwell of St. Maries, who works as a surveyor. “I’m not going to sacrifice a chain saw to this stuff.”
Of all the towns visited by the Tribune, St. Maries and Plummer seemed to be hardest hit, with residents saying more than two inches of the Mount St. Helens’ ash fell in isolated areas.
“We’re about the hardest hit through here,” said Whitley. The Plummer mayor said his town became a refuge for about 40 travelers Sunday night as visibility was cut to zero. “I think I could have got through this life without it,” said Whitley, who was pushing a broom through his grocery store here, trying to keep the floury ash to a minimum.
Cleanup efforts at both Plummer and St. Maries, while in earnest, appeared to be far behind those in some of the larger communities like Kellogg and Coeur d’Alene.
At Kellogg, where an estimated one-half inch of ash fell, the town’s main streets were almost void of fallout. Assistant City Clerk Barbara Rinaldi said cooperation between residents had been the key. “Monday, the residents got up and started shoveling it out. Street crews have been washing and sweeping. It’s an irritation as far as I’m concerned ... compared to what happened to those people at the mountain.”
Coeur d’Alene City Administrator G. Eugene McAdams told the Tribune some $1.5 million will be spent to clean up the town.
He said crews have been working double shifts since Monday. “We’ve just about worn them out, so we’re going to let them off for the weekend and start up Tuesday with 10-hour shifts.”
McAdams said he hopes a substantial amount of the cost will be covered through federal and state disaster aid.
At St. Maries, Mayor Ernie Tendell said his town is also depending on outside money to finance the cleanup work. “If we get the money, we’ve got the manpower. We’re a depressed area already, and with this, we’re more depressed.”
“We feel we’re going to be working the rest of the summer,” said Tendell. “I think we’re going to have to face it.”