UPDATE AT 11:27 A.M.: The power outage in the Camas Prairie/Clearwater Valley area is now affecting 2,814 customers, according to Avista's outage website.
There's also an outage in the Pierce area affecting 716 customers.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: Homes and businesses in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kooskia, Elk City and the surrounding areas have been without power since early Tuesday morning, according to Avista Utilities' Facebook page.
At one point, 5,860 customers were affected. As of a bit after 9 a.m., that number was 2,603, according to Avista.
The outage first struck around 2 a.m. Weather caused at least most of the outage, according to Avista.
* The weather is also affecting travel, with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reporting poor road conditions on U.S. Highway 95 from milepost 170 near New Meadows to milepost 268 on the Winchester grade. Chains are required for semitrucks traveling on White Bird Grade, according to the sheriff's office.
With heavy snow continuing to fall, the sheriff's office asked people to avoid travel if possible. The sheriff's office has received multiple reports of slideoffs and stalled vehicles.
* Mountain View School District is closed today because of a power outage and snow, according to the district website.
Highland Joint School District is closed today and all school activities have been canceled as well, according to the district's Facebook page.
Cottonwood School District is closed today because of snow, according to the district website.
Nezperce School District is closed today because of snow along with all athletic events, according to the district's Facebook page.