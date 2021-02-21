Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia will close today at 4 p.m. because of "considerable avalanche hazard," the Idaho Transportation Department said in a news release this morning.
With the forecast calling for heavy precipitation, including a mix of snow and rain, the closure is anticipated to last for an extended time, the release said.
The gates at Fish Creek (milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (milepost 139) will close, and ITD crews are working with the U.S. Forest Service to notify any recreationists or drivers within the corridor of the impending closure.
Avalanche specialists with ITD will be on site to help local maintenance crews reassess conditions and reopen the highway. Another release will be sent once a determination to open the road is made, the release said.
This story will be updated when more information is available.