Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have closed the Pomeroy Ranger District to protect public and firefighter safety because of dangerous conditions and in advance of a Wednesday wind event.
There are several large fires burning on the district, including the Dry Gulch and Green Ridges fires, and the weather forecasts calls for a continuation of persistently hot and dry conditions that are making the blazes difficult to suppress. For example, humidity levels are failing to recover overnight, allowing the fires to burn actively around the clock and creating the potential for extreme fire intensity and spread, according to a U.S. Forest Service News Release.
Weather forecasters are warning of the potential for high winds Wednesday. The closures includes the entire ranger district in southeastern Washington, roughly between Pomeroy and the Washington, Oregon border.