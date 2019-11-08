An $860,000 levy that would have served as a lifeline for the Garfield County Hospital District in Pomeroy has failed after it fell 18 votes short of securing the supermajority needed for approval.
According to updated numbers released Friday, the one-year levy received 612 votes in favor and 438 votes in opposition, or 58 percent to 42 percent. In order to be approved, 60 percent of voters needed to support the measure.
“We are disappointed obviously, but we are looking ahead to what we need to do to maintain health services in Pomeroy,” said Co-Chief Executive Officer Mat Slaybaugh.
Slaybaugh said meetings will be held next week with the hospital’s board of commissioners and representatives from both the Washington State Hospital Association and the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts to evaluation options going forward.
Slaybaugh said the hospital does not have a “set plan at this moment,” but stated there are no plans currently to cut services or staff.
