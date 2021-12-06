Police are looking for a missing Lewiston teenager who is believed to be traveling with a registered sex offender from Pomeroy.
The Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 15-year-old Lillian R. Dixon and Lewiston Police Detectives are working the case. According to the alert, 36-year-old Jonathan W. Bowles is believed to have cultivated a relationship with Dixon “and convinced her to go along with any story to evade capture.” They may be near Waitsburg or Starbuck.
Bowles is listed as a noncompliant level II sex offender by Garfield County. The county's website spells his first name "Jonathon," which is slightly different than the Amber Alert's spelling.
Lewiston Police Detective Cody Bloomsburg said Dixon was last seen at Lewiston High School at about 2:45 p.m. Friday. She is white with brown hair and eyes and is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Bowles is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has a scar on his right forearm and elbow.