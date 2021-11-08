Pickup hauling camper crashes off icy road north of Orofino

OROFINO — A 41-year-old Lewiston man was uninjured when his pickup truck and camper lost control on an icy road and crashed over an embankment.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Lombard was pulling a 25-foot camper behind a Dodge pickup truck Sunday at 10:57 a.m. at milepost 11.5 on the Grangemont Road north of Orofino. The vehicles went over an embankment and the camper came to rest on its side. The truck stayed on its wheels and stopped against a tree.
The accident was the result of icy roads, the sheriff’s office said.