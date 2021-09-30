Photo: "C" what they're doing

Clarkston senior Elise Flores sprays white paint on the corner of the “C” atop the hill above Clarkston on Wednesday afternoon. It was the first time the in three years the letter has been repainted. It took five students, three parents and seven staff members to paint the 154-foot tall, 108-foot wide C, which was originally placed on the hill above town in the 1950s. The re-painting is in anticipation of homecoming festivities next week at the high school.

 Pete Caster