This story was published in the July 27, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two teen-agers accused of telephoning their best friend and burping into the phone must perform 35 hours of community service to get themselves off the hook.
Eric Fredrickson and Chris Dadeau, both 18, were charged with two counts of second-degree harassment after police intercepted several of the calls and traced them to the youths.
The two called the home of a friend — Donald Arnett of East Hartford — and burped, made odd noises or remained silent when the telephone was answered, police said.
Their friend’s mother, Denise Arnett, who answered several of the prank calls, became fed up and notified the police.
Fredrickson said the friendship between the three boys remains strong despite the court case.