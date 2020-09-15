KENNEWICK — Twenty small dogs and six cats will be in need of loving families soon after they all were rescued recently from a Tri-Cities home.
The Benton Franklin Humane Society and another unnamed local agency seized the 26 animals on Aug. 21.
The Humane Society released few details about the circumstances surrounding the animals’ removal.
“The animals were from an overwhelmed pet owner who just had too many animals to take care of properly,” Dan Smith, the Humane Society’s director of development, told the Tri-City Herald.
The cats and dogs had a lot of medical needs and behavioral issues, and the owner could not afford their veterinary care, he added.
They have been taken to the Spokane Humane Society for treatment and to be spayed and neutered.
Most of the dogs will be back in Kennewick and available for adoption starting this Saturday at the Benton Franklin Humane Society, 1736 E. Seventh Ave.
The six cats will not be available for adoption this weekend because they still are under medical evaluation, the Humane Society said in a news release.
“These animals will require very special adopters,” explained Executive Director Autumn White. “Having lived their entire lives with one person and having no experience with the outside world has taken its toll, as you might imagine.”
The shelter added that employees with both Benton-Franklin and Spokane humane societies will be checking the health and temperaments of the cats and dogs, and addressing any medical and behavioral issues before placing them up for adoption.
The dogs are small breeds, including Chihuahuas, Shih Tzus and other terriers. The cats are domestic short hair.
All of the adoptable animals will be featured on the Humane Society’s website in the coming days.
People interested in meeting and becoming a pet parent to one of the rescue dogs must schedule an appointment in advance, instead of dropping by. The shelter can be reached at (509) 374-4235.
In anticipation of a high-call volume for the rescue dogs, Smith said the shelter will be focusing mainly on phone calls instead of email requests.
The animals will be on a first come, first served basis. That means staff will be listening to voicemails before taking new calls in case a person requests an appointment for a specific dog, said Smith.
“Some of these dogs are incredibly cute,” he said.
Masks and gloves are required to be worn to minimize exposure to both the animals and staff during the animal showings.
The shelter is open seven days a week and typically handles appointments from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Smith said they will be expanding their schedule to help get these rescue dogs into new homes.