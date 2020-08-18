Dozens of cats, dogs seized from Portland rescue facility
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 120 cats and dogs were seized from a Portland animal rescue and boarding facility Tuesday, officials say.
Authorities served a search warrant at Woofin Palooza’s 82nd Avenue facility after receiving complaints alleging possible animal abuse or neglect, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The 65 cats and 52 dogs that were seized were taken into the care of Multnomah County Animal Services. Several of them were receiving unspecified treatment Tuesday.
An investigation is ongoing, and the case has been referred to Multnomah County prosecutors.
Woofin Palooza describes itself as an animal rescue, doggie day care and boarding facility that “partners with shelters facing extraordinary challenges” like severe overcrowding.
Casper considers ban on feeding feral cats; some oppose idea
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming city is considering a ban on feeding feral cats, a proposal supported by animal control officers and wildlife advocates but opposed by others.
The Casper City Council plans a final vote on the proposed ban in the weeks ahead.
The animal shelter in Casper took in over 1,500 cats and euthanized nearly 500 in 2019, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
An estimated 25 percent of the cats taken in were feral, which can’t be adopted and usually are killed.
“Feral cats plague our community, defecating and urinating on private property, killing protected songbirds and spreading disease,” Metro Animal Services’ 2019 annual report reads. “They cannot safely be placed with a family, and generally must be euthanized.”
Proponents of the feeding ban include the local Wyoming Game and Fish Department office and Audubon Society. Others joined by the national advocacy group Alley Cat Allies oppose the idea.