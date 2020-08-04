Man offers reward in death of 19 hunting dogs
CAMDEN, N.C. — A North Carolina dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information after 19 of his hunting dogs were discovered dead.
The reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders in a post on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page recently, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Sanders reported on June 29 that one of his dogs, who was healthy the day before, had died, The Pilot quoted Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones as saying. Sanders reported a total of 19 dogs dead over the following days, the newspaper said.
Jones said his office was investigating the case, adding the agency was “treating the death of these dogs as suspicious.”
Blood samples were being examined to determine a cause of death, according to Jones.
“It is odd that 19 dogs would fall out dead,” the Pilot quoted Jones as saying.
Bobby Harris, president of the Albemarle Houndsmen Association, said the dogs were running walker hounds costing between $1,500 to $2,000 each.
The association added $500 to the reward.
Solved: Killer of 7 Kennewick cats is identified
KENNEWICK — A mystery that has terrorized cat owners across the Tri-Cities for more than six weeks and drawn a $4,000 reward has been solved.
The killer of at least seven cats in Kennewick was not a human, but a coyote.
Officials at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine identified the serial killer, though it was not said if it was the same coyote.
Kennewick police detectives had sent some of the mutilated remains to the Pullman campus in an attempt to determine how they were killed.
“The findings from WSU determined the cats died as a result consistent with coyote predation,” Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem said in a news release. The case is now closed.