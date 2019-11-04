Hardly a week goes by without at least one news report on the many benefits of having a pet. On the flip side, the responsibilities and expense of proper pet care should be carefully weighed before making the leap into adoption. This can be especially true for older people, who may be on a fixed income, have limited mobility or weakness, or travel frequently. Just in time for National Senior Pet Month, local experts shared advice on how seniors can pick an animal companion that fits their fitness level, lifestyle and personality.
By the numbers
According to www.dogtime.com, Washington and Idaho are among the “Top 10 pet-owning states,” with 62.7 percent and 62 percent, respectively, of households having a pet. Neither state made the Top 10 cut for dog ownership, but both again made the bracket for cat-owning households (39 percent in Washington and 34.6 percent in Idaho).
Gauging pet ownership by age group is tougher. According to a 2018 national poll on healthy aging at www.marketwatch.com, “more than half (of) “adults aged 50 to 80” own a pet. Local veterinarians interviewed for this article estimate at least 50 percent of their human clients are 65 or older. Some services they offer are tailored to the needs of older adults and their animal companions.
Veterinarian Amy Cumberland Wallace, who bought Clarkston Veterinary Clinic in 2007, said her steady retired customers are great because she and the clients can have a conversation about what is best for the pet as well as the owner. She will “always fit them in,” but also offers “senior-discount Wednesdays” to encourage them to make appointments for routine pet care (no surgeries are performed on those days).
Wallace said her office “gets calls from the parking lot in winter months” from senior clients who need help bringing their pet in for treatment, and they are always accommodated.
Veterinarian Roxanna Durham has owned Evergreen Veterinary Clinic in Pullman since 2015 and offers a house call service that is popular among older pet owners.
“Nine out of 10 ‘pet taxi’ trips are for (pets of) senior folks, many of them in their 80s and 90s,” Durham said.
The pet taxi travels to clients’ homes or assisted living facilities to deliver prescriptions and special diets and to ferry pets between the clinic and home for vaccines and other routine services.
Pros of pet ownership
Research shows better physical health, or slower health declines, among adults who care for a pet. Numerous studies indicate that pet owners — especially those with dogs — are much more likely than non-pet owners to exercise regularly, and to maintain a balanced diet, ideal blood sugar levels and a lower body-mass index. Findings also show pet owners have lower blood pressure, lower levels of “bad” cholesterol, lower risk of heart disease, require fewer doctor visits and report fewer limitations on daily living. Pets have even been linked to improved memory in the elderly. (For synopses of the research and links to the articles, visit www.petsfortheelder.org and www.agingcare.com.)
Pets also can play a significant role in emotional health. Among seniors coping with chronic pain, those with animal companions reported reduced pain and lower stress levels. A “feel-good” hormone in the brain was found to be elevated simply by looking into a dog’s eyes for five minutes. Risks of heart attack and stroke, linked to the loneliness and isolation experienced by many seniors, appear to be lowered by pets that keep their owners active and socially connected.
Wallace noted that many local assisted living facilities now allow pets to promote that active connection.
Animal companions can give residents a reason beyond themselves to get moving, go to breakfast, Durham agreed, to maybe “bring back a treat or a morsel” to their pet. She said pet ownership tends to confer a certain “notoriety” or celebrity status among assisted living residents, fostering greater interaction.
Pets can also help their owners in unexpected ways. Durham described a case in which an older client believed she was giving her elderly, diabetic cat its insulin as prescribed — yet the cat’s blood sugar levels continued to climb, and the medicine in the vial remained at the same level. With Durham’s help, the client’s adult children eventually accepted that their mother was suffering memory loss, and they came up with a solution to help both the client and her ailing cat.
Cons of pet ownership
When asked if she ever had a pet, Marilyn Fry, of Pullman, deadpanned: “I had six children.”
But her tongue-in-cheek response reflects a potent truth: Proper care and nurturing of a pet requires a life-long commitment of resources in terms of time, energy, money and love.
Beyond the initial fees for buying or adopting a pet, dog owners typically spend more than $125 a month on care and cat-owners spend more than $75 a month on average according to the websites www.aspca.org and www.rover.com.
When considering the financial side of pet ownership, Wallace said, “nobody thinks about grooming, but it adds up.” Small poodles are popular companions among seniors. But because their coats are hair, not fur, poodles require regular grooming to maintain, not only their looks, but also their health.
Also, for all the health benefits pets can offer owners, there is a flip side.
Pets can limit their owners’ ability to travel long distances, make impromptu jaunts to area attractions, or, in some situations, even simply leave the house for a short time. Arranging and paying for boarding or in-home pet-sitting might render such excursions not worth the hassle and expense. Feeling tied to home can foster resentment and can contribute to a pet owner’s sense of isolation from fellow humans.
Animals also can be a tripping hazard in the home, and owners report neglecting their own medical needs while pampering their pets. According to an April 3 article in Time magazine, “Growing Old is Better with a Pet. Here’s Why,” by Jamie Ducharme: “Six percent of pet owners said they’d fallen or injured themselves as a result of having a pet — consistent with a recent study finding rising rates of fractures among elderly dog owners. Fifteen percent of pet owners, including 26 percent of those who said they were in fair or poor health, said their pet’s health took precedence over their own.”
Pick of the litter
Few of us are immune to the charms of animals, especially puppies and kittens. A sitcom character asks her roommate, “May I have your attention?” Roommate replies, “I don’t know. Are you a cat video?” Our love of animals is so pervasive that a common online security question asks for the name of our first or favorite pet. Many of us identify as either a “dog person” or a “cat person,” further striping the human-animal bond.
But cuteness only carries a relationship so far. Veterinarians are too familiar with cases of owner-pet mismatches.
Working closely with Helping Hands Rescue, Wallace has helped “re-home” an older client’s “really wild big dog or totally untrained puppy.”
Wallace noted that “dog people” seem inclined first to “go for pure-bred,” only to realize later their breed of choice wasn’t a good fit for their lifestyle. In her experience, “mixed breeds are best” for most older clients.
Doing some research up front can go a long way toward preventing a messy breakup with an animal companion later (see sidebar). Wallace and Durham recommend working through local animal shelters and rescue organizations to find the right pet. Shelter/rescue animals are known entities as far as behavior, and they are likely to be house-trained and responsive to basic commands.
Shelter animals benefit, too, going from “pound to paradise” when humans pick them as companions, according to “The Healing Power of Pets for Seniors,” an article at www.agingcare.com. Another option is utilizing programs that match older adults with older pets, such as Washington’s adoption program, PAWS Seniors for Seniors. More information is available at www.paws.org/cats-and-dogs/adopt/seniors-for-seniors/ or by calling (425) 787-2500, ext. 850.
When ownership is not for you
Those who love animals but are unable to keep a pet of their own can still reap the benefits of animal companionship.
Therapy animals visit assisted living facilities and hospitals through programs such as Pullman Regional Hospital’s Prescription Pets program, offering patients and residents emotional support and a playful distraction. Those interested in becoming a hospital Prescription Pets volunteer may contact the coordinator at volunteers@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7391.
Volunteering at animal shelters also can yield great rewards for retirees. According to an Oct. 15 article in the Lewiston Tribune, there are numerous ways to get involved beyond scrubbing kennels (“Reading to cats, walking dogs: 5 ways to help at a shelter,” lmtribune.com).
Whether through volunteer options or adoption, most people can find a way to get their furry-friend fix.
After all, as Durham notes, “The human-animal bond is an integral part of our lives.”