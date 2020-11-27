A pedestrian was killed while crossing the street on a foggy Thanksgiving night when he was hit by a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven northbound on 21st Street in Lewiston, Lewiston Police said.
The man who died was John Joseph O’Neill Jr., 68, of Lewiston, police said.
The collision occurred at 7:46 p.m. in the 600 block. Police are not releasing the name of the driver. They do not consider drugs or alcohol to be factors in the incident.
Police found O'Neill laying in the roadway in the northbound lanes with serious injuries and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at the scene. Evidence at the scene indicated and witnesses told police O'Neill was struck by the vehicle while crossing westbound, Lt. Jeff Klone said.
The Lewiston Fire Department arrived at the location to attend to O'Neill, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Klone said.
Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team was called to investigate the collision, and the northbound lanes of 21st Street from Eighth Avenue to Main Street were closed for about 2½ hours.
Anyone who might have witnessed what occurred and who has not spoken to police is asked to to call Lewiston Police at (208) 746-0171 and speak with Klone.