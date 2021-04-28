Patrick J. Nuxoll, who was serving life in prison for the 2015 murder of David Cramer in Lewiston, died in prison Tuesday afternoon.
His sister Connie Nuxoll confirmed Nuxoll was diagnosed with terminal cancer in November. He was 59 at the time of his death. Nez Perce County District Judge Jeff Brudie recently denied a motion for a new trial, but Nuxoll was set to resume his appeal after that setback. Connie Nuxoll maintained that her brother did not kill Cramer, and expressed regret that he wouldn't get the chance to prove his innocence.
A Latah County jury convicted Nuxoll of first-degree murder in October 2018 for the stabbing and beating death of Cramer, who had more than 200 distinct injuries when he was discovered dead in a chair in Nuxoll’s Lewiston Orchards home. The case was tried in Moscow after an unbiased jury could not be found in Lewiston.
Nuxoll appealed his guilty verdict in 2019, but that action was on hold pending the outcome of the motion for a new trial. His attorney, Rick Cuddihy, of Lewiston, said today he and the state appellate public defender assigned to the case were ready to resume the appeal, but any further action would be moot because of his client's death.
