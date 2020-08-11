Washington State' 2020 football season ended before it began Tuesday as the Pac-12 CEO group voted to scrap fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic and look for ways to move them to the spring, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by Stadium.
The Cougars had been scheduled to open football season with a home game against Utah on Sept. 26, part of a Pac-12 plan for a conference-only slate announced July 31 in the face of the pandemic. The Cougs' original schedule had them opening at Utah State on Sept. 3.
The Big Ten also called off fall sports Tuesday, becoming the first Power 5 conference to do so. Not much later, the Pac-12 became the second.