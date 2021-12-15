Lewis-Clark State College announced today that it has received a $2 million donation from Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union to enter into a 10-year naming agreement for the college's Activity Center.
The arena will now by known as the P1FCU Activity Center, the college announced in a news release.
With the $2 million, LCSC will use $1 million to set up the P1FCU Athletics Endowment Fund to support student-athlete scholarships. The other $1 million can be used as endowment funds to support additional student-athlete scholarships; for athletic program and facility needs; and to help the college with its Title IX initiative, according to the news release.
As part of the agreement, P1FCU's sponsorship of the video board at Harris Field will be extended 10 years.
The agreement, which was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education at its meeting today, takes effect immediately and will run through Dec. 15, 2031, with a 10-year renewal option.
"On behalf of Lewis-Clark State College and the many student-athletes who will benefit from this generous donation, I offer my sincere gratitude to P1FCU," LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in the news release. "Warrior athletics is an important part of our campus culture and experience, and our student-athletes excel on the courts, courses, fields, and in the classrooms. This donation will truly be a game-changer for our programs and the college. Thank you, P1FCU. We are incredibly grateful!"
The Activity Center opened in January 2005 and cost $15 million to build. The facility features three full-size basketball courts and seating for more than 3,500. As well as being the home for LCSC volleyball matches and basketball games, the facility has been used for LCSC, Lewiston and Clarkston high school graduations, Golden Throne basketball games, concerts, performances, meetings, powwows and other events.