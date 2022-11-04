Yellowstone hotel reopens to guests

The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will reopen to guests this winter after being closed all summer.

 Xanterra Travel Collection

The historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park will reopen for the winter season after being shuttered all summer.

The facility had to close after the North Entrance road was washed out by the Gardner River during high water in mid-June. Buried alongside the road was a sewer line that carried wastewater from Mammoth to the nearby Gardiner sewage treatment plant. Thousands of gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Gardner River for about a day and a half when the pipe was ruptured.

