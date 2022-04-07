Wolves have become a red-hot issue in Montana this winter following changes to hunting regulations that allowed more killing of animals wandering out of Yellowstone National Park.
“On the one hand, that’s the way it goes,” said Doug Smith, the park’s lead wolf biologist. “It’s not illegal to shoot a collared wolf. But that’s how we get our data.”
In all, a total of 25 wolves known to researchers were killed by hunters, 20% of the park’s wolf population – now estimated at 89 animals. Yellowstone contains one of the few protected populations of wolves in North America.
Smith said he will be watching to see if the loss of wolves impacts how many breed and how many pups are born.
“One thing I’m worried about is the hunt could stimulate reproduction because it broke up the wolves’ social structure,” he said. “This is well known in coyotes.
“When you have a stable pack, reproduction is controlled by the dominant wolves,” he added.
If wolf numbers grow, Smith said wolf hunters may see the reproduction rate as proof that killing a lot of wolves won’t affect their populations.
“The goal of the National Park Service is to preserve behavior and social structure as well,” he said. “That’s just as important to us. That’s a very hard point to communicate, but it’s a very important point.”
A 2006 analysis by a University of Montana researcher estimated wolf watchers in Yellowstone have around a $35 million economic impact to the park and surrounding communities. As those dollars circulate in the economy, the figure jumps to a total of $70 million annually.
In 2006, visitation to Yellowstone was about 2.8 million. Last year, a record 4.8 million people toured the park.