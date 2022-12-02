With time change, more car-deer crashes

As the temperature drops and the days grow short, vehicle-deer collisions increase. It’s a yearly cycle driven by biology, infrastructure, hunting and the time change. Here, a dead deer is seen in the Okanogan Valley. 

 Jay Kehne/Conservation Northwest

As of Nov. 6, drivers are 16% more likely to hit a deer while on the road. But that figure will taper off soon, as breeding season winds down.

That’s one of the findings from a University of Washington study looking at how “falling back” an hour impacts vehicle-deer collisions.

