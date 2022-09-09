When it comes to fighting climate change, California looks to the beaver

State wildlife officials are launching a restoration program focused on the North American beaver, believing its dams can increase water storage and create natural firebreaks.

 Noah Berger/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — As California grapples with drought, a record heat wave and persistent wildfires, one state agency is turning to the beaver in its battle against climate change.

The large rodents, according to researchers, are resourceful engineers capable of increasing water storage and creating natural firebreaks with their dams.

Tags

Recommended for you