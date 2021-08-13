Idaho Fish and Game officials continue to seek the cause of death of more than 100 whitetail deer in and around Kamaih.
Residents of the area have reported about 125 to 150 dead deer over the past four weeks. Wildlife biologists collected samples that initially tested negative for strains of bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as EHD. Both have caused previous deer die-offs in the region.
“The symptoms are like EHD or bluetongue, but it’s not spreading as fast as we have seen (in the past),” said J.J. Teare, supervisor of the Clearwater Region of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Biologists collected additional samples late last week, and test results are pending. Teare said it is possible the deer are indeed suffering from EHD but a different strain than has been previously identified in the region.
He said affected deer are bleeding from their noses, appear lethargic, disoriented and unafraid of humans, and tend to congregate around water. Those showing symptoms die fairly quickly.
Teare said with the unusually hot and dry weather, biologists expected to see isolated outbreaks of EHD or bluetongue this summer. The viral disease occurs throughout the country and typically pops up every two or three years once it enters a region. The disease cannot be transmitted to humans and rarely affects other species.
It typically appears during the hot, late summer period, when water sources begin to dry up, and the disease can spread rapidly as deer concentrate around available water sources like ponds and mud holes, where gnats breed.
Although there have been some widespread outbreaks of EHD, most instances have been isolated. Teare said this mortality event also appears to be isolated and is not a significant threat to the regional herd.
“On a population, we are not too concerned,” he said. “If (deaths) get into the thousands, we have to start looking at some options.”
Teare said the agency doesn’t have the staffing to collect all the carcasses and is asking those who have dead deer on their property to take them to Simmons Sanitation if they are able, or to assist their neighbors who may not be able. The agency has an account at the facility and will be charged for their disposal.
The agency is asking people to report any dead or sick deer they see by calling (208) 799-5010.
