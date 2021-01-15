SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is recommending people temporarily stop feeding wild birds after reports of sick or dead birds at backyard feeders in several western Washington counties.
As an alternative the agency said people may choose to take extra steps to maintain their feeders.
The current die-off of finches such as pine siskins as well as other songbirds, is attributed to salmonellosis, a common and usually fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria, according to agency veterinarian Kristin Mansfield.
“When birds flock together in large numbers at feeders, they can transmit the disease through droppings and saliva,” said Mansfield.
The spread may be exacerbated by what appears to be an “irruption” of winter-roaming finches — an anomaly where finches and other species that generally winter in the boreal forest in Canada and the far north move south.
“The first indication of the disease for bird watchers to look for is often a seemingly tame bird on or near a feeder. The birds become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach. This kind of behavior is generally uncommon to birds,” Mansfield said. “Unfortunately, at this point there is very little people can do to treat them. The best course it to leave the birds alone.”
According to a news release from the agency, people can help stop the spread of salmonellosis by discontinuing backyard bird feeding until at least February. Doing so encourages the birds to disperse and forage naturally. Those who continue to feed can help by cleaning their feeders daily. The agency recommends rinsing them with warm soapy water, then dunking in a solution of nine parts water and one part bleach, rinsing again and then drying before refilling. The agency also recommends keeping the ground below the feeder clean by raking or shoveling up feces and seed casings.
People are also asked to reduce the number of feeders they offer to a quantity they will be able to maintain with daily cleanings, use feeders that accommodate fewer birds (such as tubes rather than platforms), and spread out feeder locations. Keeping bird baths and fountains clean is also important, according to the news release.
It is possible, although uncommon, for salmonella bacteria to transfer from birds to humans through direct contact with infected birds, droppings, or through domestic cats that catch sick birds. When handling birds, bird feeders or bird baths, the agency said it is best to wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly afterward.
The agency is asking people to report any dead birds they observe at bit.ly/2XFuStO and to avoid handling them if possible.