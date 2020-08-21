OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on pro-posed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons.
The comment period runs through Sept. 15. Information about the various proposals is available on the agency’s web-site at bit.ly/34fYnXF.
Options include attending live webinars or commenting by text message.
“This process is how we at-tempt to understand the type of hunting experience our hunters want, and we need your feed-back to help us determine the path forward,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager, in a news release. “We’re looking at how we can bring in more participation even as we’re having to contend with current restrictions on public gatherings. We’re grateful to the hunters who already logged in this morning to provide feedback.”
Web seminars will be held from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates.
- Tuesday — small game, up-land game, furbearers.
- Thursday — general, equipment, and licensing.
- Sept. 1 — waterfowl.
- Sept. 3 — elk.
- Sept. 9 — deer.
- Sept. 10 — bighorn sheep, boundaries and mountain goat.
The public can attend the events and ask questions in real time by using the links above, which also are available from the department website.
“The proposals are posted on our website for you to review,” Aoude said. “We’ll provide an overview and answer your questions about these proposals in real time during our season-set-ting meetings.”There will be an additional public review process with updated proposals in January 2021. Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for adoption in the spring of 2021.