OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comments on proposed recommendations for 2020-21 hunting seasons, according to a news release from the agency.
From Thursday through Feb. 26, the department will accept written public comments to help finalize hunting rules and regulations proposed for the upcoming year. The proposals and comment forms will be posted on the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/season-setting.
According to the news release, most of the recommendations address minor changes in special permit levels and hunting area descriptions proposed since the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the state’s latest three-year hunting package. More substantial proposals, including several options related to cougar season setting, are also under consideration.
“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to check the proposed changes and send us your comments,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager.
The commission, which sets policy for the department, will also accept public comments on the proposed recommendations at its March 13-14 meeting in Kennewick. Final action by the commission is scheduled at a public meeting April 10-11 in Olympia.