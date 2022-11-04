WDFW mulls land purchases in Asotin, Garfield counties

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering purchasing two parcels of private property in Asotin and Garfield counties.
One would ensure public access to a popular boat ramp on the Grande Ronde River and the other would protect elk calving ground adjacent to the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area south of Pomeroy. The agency is collecting public comment about its possible purchase of those two pieces of land, along with 13 other parcels around the state, which total more than 12,000 acres.
The Asotin County parcel is tiny, just 1.1 acre along the Grande Ronde River at Boggan’s Oasis. The department already owns an easement to the property that guarantees pedestrian access and bank fishing. But the site also includes a boat ramp for which the agency does not have an easement, said Jerrod Ploof, a lands agent for the department.
The parcel sits on the south side of Washington State Route 129, across from Boggan’s Oasis restaurant. The department has a boat ramp on the north side of the highway, but Ploof said it is less popular. The northside ramp launches boats directly into the current. The southside ramp launches into calmer water.
“It’s a better spot to launch a boat,” Ploof said.
He said the department has money that was secured by Washington state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, to make the purchase. Ploof said the agency needs to have the property appraised before it can enter into a purchase agreement with the owner. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission would also have to agree to the purchase.
The department is also eyeing a 285-acre parcel along Mountain Road about 12 miles south of Pomeroy. The property abuts the Wooten Wildlife Area and most of it sits inside a fence the agency maintains to keep elk on state property. Ploof said the agency would have to seek grant funding to purchase the property.
More information on all of the land the agency is looking to purchase and opportunities to comment are available at bit.ly/3DyjXXx.