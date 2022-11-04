WDFW mulls land purchases in Asotin, Garfield counties

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife could purchase a 1-acre parcel that includes a popular boat ramp at Boggan's Oasis in Asotin County.

 Sadie Barker

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering purchasing two parcels of private property in Asotin and Garfield counties.

One would ensure public access to a popular boat ramp on the Grande Ronde River and the other would protect elk calving ground adjacent to the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area south of Pomeroy. The agency is collecting public comment about its possible purchase of those two pieces of land, along with 13 other parcels around the state, which total more than 12,000 acres.

Tags

Recommended for you