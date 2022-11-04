Washington bear hunt saga continues

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will discuss the future of spring black bear hunting at a special meeting in Olympia on Nov. 18.

 Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will continue deliberations over the fate of spring black bear hunting at a special meeting Nov. 18.

But it’s unclear what will be on the table when they gather in Olympia and how much longer they may draw out what has been a convoluted, stop-and-go process that is now more than a year old.

