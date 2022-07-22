Former Boise State University football star Leighton Vander Esch is facing criticism online after posting a video of himself feeding a wild black bear while on a recent fishing trip in Idaho.

Vander Esch, who grew up in Riggins and is in his fifth year as a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, showed the video on Instagram last week as part of a post thanking a White Bird-based guiding company for a weekend fishing trip.

