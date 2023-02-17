On a recent Sunday while skiing uphill at Mount Spokane, I saw roughly 10 other uphill skiers, all toiling against gravity.

We were taking advantage of Mt. Spokane’s dedicated uphill ski routes. As others waited in line for the mountain’s lifts to open, we took the slower and harder route up. It was a brilliant bluebird day, Spokane hidden from view by a thick layer of clouds, but the rest of the world in sharp relief.