Two wolf pups killed by vehicle in Yellowstone

A Yellowstone National Park male and female wolf pup were killed by a vehicle in November, and a park official is using the incident as an opportunity to emphasize the importance of humans not interacting with wolves.
The black pups were struck the evening of Nov. 19 on the road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance. The incident is being investigated by the park’s law enforcement officers.
The young wolves, weighing about 50 to 60 pounds, were members of the Junction Butte pack. At last count, the pack numbered 18 wolves — 10 adults and eight pups — one of the largest in the northern portion of the park.
A necropsy confirmed that a vehicle was the cause of the black male’s and female’s deaths. Park staff wouldn’t comment on questions about the incident because of the ongoing investigation.
The Junction Butte pack is one of the most frequently observed wolf groups in the park because they roam the area between Tower Junction and the Lamar Valley along a road that remains open to vehicles year-round. That ease of observation is in part what Yellowstone senior wolf biologist Doug Smith is saying made the pups less afraid of humans.
“During the summer of 2019, the pack of 11 adults attended a den of pups near a popular hiking trail in the northeastern section of the park,” the park noted in a press release. “Wanting to keep visitors and wolves apart, the park closed the den and surrounding area to the public. When the pups approached the trail and were in proximity to hikers, most people quickly moved away. However, some people violated the required 100-yard distance from wolves and approached the pups when they were on or near the trail to take a photo. Other people illegally entered the closed area to get near the wolves. Having grown accustomed to hikers, the pups then came close to visitors along a road.”
Smith said the wolves were not far from the trail to Slough Creek, a popular route. Off-trail hiking was closed in the area, but based on photos he saw online some people were closer than 100 yards when they shot photos, he said.
Possibly emboldened by the interactions with humans, one pup grabbed a photographer’s tripod and ran off with it this summer.
“Yellowstone staff hazed the pups several times over the last five months in an attempt to make them more wary of people and roads. This effort was never fully successful and the pups continued to demonstrate habituated behavior due to continued close encounters with visitors.”
The hazing deterrents were not solid hits, Smith said.
“Having studied these pups since birth, I believe their exposure to, and fearlessness of people and roads could have been a factor in their death,” Smith said in the press release. “Visitors must protect wolves from becoming habituated to people and roads. Stay at least 100 yards from wolves, never enter a closed area, and notify a park ranger of others who are in violation of these rules.”
In Canada’s Banff National Park entire packs or parts of packs have been removed after becoming habituated to humans, Smith said.
“So it’s kind of a bad deal when people interact with pups.”
Wolf versus vehicle collisions are not that common in the park, Smith said, with only about a couple dozen in 25 years. Two at once is unusual, though, he added. As of winter 2018 there were 80 wolves in nine packs living mostly in Yellowstone. That number has remained fairly stable since about 2009. The packs range in size from three to 19 members. The largest pack is the 19-member Wapiti pack, which roams the central region of Yellowstone.
Pack’s females known for drama
The death of two Junction Butte wolf pups this fall is just the latest twist in a pack whose females are known for drama.
The pack of 11 adult wolves denned again this year at Slough Creek where visitors to the park could see them through long spotting scopes. The pack produced 10 pups, possibly from four females, according to Rick McIntyre, a veteran wolf watcher and author who is not associated with the park.
“They spent a lot of time in the Lamar Valley” this summer, McIntyre said.
Their visibility allowed wolf watchers to see the internal squabbles among the female wolves. Twin sisters, both gray, have exchanged roles as the top female in the pack. When one would get injured, the other would take over, McIntyre explained.
Two younger black sisters stirred the pot when one formed a temporary alliance with one of the gray females to beat up and displace the alpha, which was also a gray wolf. The younger black wolf then “seized upon that moment to take over” this summer, he said.
“There’s a lot of drama among them,” he said.
“It’s almost Biblical or Shakespearean.”
Conversely, the four dominant males in the pack have a stable social structure with black wolf No. 1047 secure as the alpha.
“The other adult males, we think, are his nephews” which joined the pack after leaving the Prospect Peak pack which dissolved. “1047 treats them pretty well.”