Parts of northern Idaho are experiencing a tussock moth outbreak, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The insect can defoliate large swaths of vegetation, including trees and brush such as huckleberry plants. It can also cause “allergy-like symptoms, such as itchiness,” in people who come in contact with the moths in their caterpillar stage.
“Patches of Douglas-fir tussock moth defoliation are scattered through Shoshone County, with some patches visible from I-90 near Lookout Pass,” said Forest Service entomologist Gina Davis. “Entomologists with the Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Forest Service coordinate monitoring for this insect. This fall we will gain a better idea of the extent of defoliation using remote sensing techniques and of the expected defoliation for next year based on adult trap catches and egg mass surveys.”
Two types of moths, the Douglas-fir tussock moth and the rusty tussock moth, have been observed in northern Idaho this year. Douglas-fir tussock moths feed on the needles of spruce and fir trees. Rusty tussock moths defoliate broadleaf plants, such as huckleberry and alder.
Tussock moth caterpillars, egg masses and cocoons are hairy. The hairs have a harpoon like barb at the end that can cause the hairs to be lodged in skin and in some cases cause itchiness. In rare instances, more serious allergic reactions, such as shortness of breath and wheezing, can occur. The agency recommends people wear long sleeves, pants and gloves, and consider wearing face masks when working near an outbreak.
According to the news release, the outbreak is part of a natural cycle that repeats itself every eight to 12 years. In northern Idaho, outbreaks regularly occur in Latah, Benewah, Idaho and Kootenai counties. They usually last two to four years and produce three years of defoliation before natural controls, such as predators or parasites, cause the outbreak to collapse. More information is available at bit.ly/2GsgShS.