Tribe releases 10 lynx into Kettle Range

A Canada lynx, which had been trapped in Canada and transported into Washington state, leaps from its crate near Inchelium, Wash. on Feb. 9. The release is part of an effort to rebuild the lynx population in the lower 48 states. Releasing the lynx are Michael Finley, left, and biologist Ossian Laspa, right.

 Courtesy of Elizabeth Odell

Since October, 10 Canada lynx have been released into the Kettle Range as part of a five-year tribal effort to reintroduce the felines into Washington State.

Last Friday, tribal biologists captured an adult male in Canada and released him into the Kettle Mountains Saturday. With that release, the tribe has completed its 2022 lynx capture work, said Rose Piccinini senior wildlife biologist and project lead for the Colville Confederated Tribes. Since the project started in 2021, tribal officials have released 17 lynx.

