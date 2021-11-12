Timberland road access is reduced near Headquarters

Hunters and other recreators are adjusting to a change in access on a chunk of corporate timber land near Headquarters.
In an effort to reduce road damage, accidental fire starts and manage liability, PotlatchDeltic has closed motorized access to much but not all of a 42,000-acre swath of its holdings north and east of Headquarters in the Beaver Creek, Scofield Creek and Washington Creek area. The company is keeping 63 miles of main roads and 23.5 miles of long-established all-terrain vehicle trails open but closing motorized access to 386 miles of the secondary roads. The smaller roads and off-road areas remain open to foot, horse and nonelectric bicycle access under the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Large Tracts Program, in which the state agency leases recreational access to corporate timber land in the northern part of the state.
“There are several reasons for restricting motorized access in these areas,” said Brant Steigers, land use forester for PotlatchDeltic at Lewiston. “One is to protect the roads and the infrastructure, protect our assets. There is also a fire risk that we are trying to minimize.”
Steigers said the change in access is an outgrowth of road restrictions on a 5,000-acre area previously implemented near Deer Creek Reservoir.
The swath of land where PotlatchDeltic has reduced motorized access amounts to about 7 percent of its holdings in northern Idaho. Other corporate participants in the Large Tracts Program include Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group and Stimson Lumber Co., under the umbrella of the North Idaho Timber Group. Most of the groups’ holdings are in the Panhandle Region and are generally closed to all motorized access with the exception of main roads.
A bill passed by the Idaho Legislature last spring gives the Idaho Department of Fish and Game enforcement authority over motorized access rules on lands enrolled in the Large Tracts Program. But the companies themselves determine which of their lands are open to motor vehicles.
In the House, Reps. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, voted for the legislation known as House Bill 187. Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and former Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger voted against the measure.
In the Senate, Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and David Nelson, D-Moscow, voted in favor of the bill.
Some longtime users of the land are bristling at the change and that Fish and Game will help enforce it.
“It’s absurd,” said John Erbst, of Orofino. “There is a lot of area that has been closed.”
He said many hunters won’t be able to easily get to their favorite spots and that, without access, predator population will grow.
“What do you suppose the wolves will do?” he said.
J.J. Teare, supervisor of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region, acknowledged it’s a big change for people who are accustomed to having access to the smaller roads. But he said the change will provide more security to deer and elk herds in the area, while noting that “every inch” of it remains open to nonmotorized access. Steigers noted the closure of secondary roads to motor vehicles will provide more solitude to those willing to hike in a mile or two.
“Some of the hunting population sees that as a benefit,” he said.
Teare said the leasing program, which is funded by a $5 surcharge on resident hunting and fishing licenses and a $10 surcharge on nonresident licenses, remains a good deal.
“If we didn’t lease it, somebody else could lease it up and (the general public) wouldn’t have access to it all,” he said. “That is the trend in the U.S. and Idaho.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
On the web
More information, including a map, is available at bit.ly/3CdNL9m.