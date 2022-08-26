Nearly 10 boats are on tap to participate in the Thunder on the Snake jet boat races this weekend.
The event features propless boats, some hitting speeds of 140 mph, flying up the Snake River while negotiating its rapids at the northern end of Hells Canyon. It’s a popular spectator sport in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but one that is working to recover its previous standing. The COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed the race in 2020. It returned last year, but international travel restrictions limited participation to local teams only.
“We took a pretty big hit, not only with sponsorships being down and participants being down,” said race official Tonya Kaschmitter, of Lewiston. “It’s starting to come back stronger in both respects — sponsorship and participation — but it’s a tough thing.”
Supply chain issues will keep one Canadian racer at home. Kaschmitter said the team is building a new boat but having problems securing parts.
But there is one team from New Zealand slated to participate. Most of the rest of the participants are local pilots and navigators.
Kaschmitter said the race is working to attract more sponsors — a critical component since race officials can’t generate income from spectators because of the dispersed nature of the event. But that is one thing that makes the race good for fans of fast boats. There are plenty of places along the river for spectators. Many stake out one of the nice beaches or roadside pullouts along the Snake River between Hells Gate Marina and Heller Bar.
Kaschmitter urged people to give racers plenty of space and to pick a spot a safe distance from the river’s edge. Crashes are not uncommon.
“We want everybody to be safe and stay back away from the water,” she said. “We want everyone to be safe but to have fun.”
The three-day event begins with a show and shine from 6-10 p.m. today at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
On Saturday, racing begins at 9:15 a.m. with two 27-mile legs. The first will be between Hells Gate Marina and Bear Bar. The second leg, starting at 11:15 a.m., will be the return trip from Bear Bar back to Hells Gate Marina.
Saturday afternoon, racers will compete in staggered circuit races with mass starts by boat class between Hells Gate Marina and Three Mile Island starting at 1:30. They will make three laps on the circuit for a total of about 45 miles.
On Sunday, the racers will again complete two laps between Hells Gate Marina and Bear Bar, with the first lap starting at 9:15 a.m. and the second at 11:15 a.m.
An awards ceremony will be held at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.