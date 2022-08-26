Scaled-back jet boat races scheduled to return this weekend

People sit on the banks of the Snake River as a jet boat roars upriver during the 2019 Thunder on the Snake race.

Nearly 10 boats are on tap to participate in the Thunder on the Snake jet boat races this weekend.

The event features propless boats, some hitting speeds of 140 mph, flying up the Snake River while negotiating its rapids at the northern end of Hells Canyon. It’s a popular spectator sport in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but one that is working to recover its previous standing. The COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed the race in 2020. It returned last year, but international travel restrictions limited participation to local teams only.

