Three rescued dolphins freed

DolphinProject.com via Associated Press Rocky, with a GPS tag attached to his top fin, swims Sept. 3 at the Umah Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retirement Center in Banyuwedang Bay, West Bali, Indonesia. Rocky and two other bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea later that day.

 AP Uncredited

TOKYO — Three bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea in Indonesia earlier this month after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists who would touch and swim with them.

As red and white Indonesian flags fluttered, underwater gates opened off the island of Bali on Sept. 3 to allow Johnny, Rocky and Rambo to swim free.

