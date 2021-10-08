Incomplete results from an elk monitoring project in the Blue Mountains show young animals face a high mortality rate with predation as the chief cause.
However, the work slated to run through winter has several months to go, and widespread drought and wildfires across large swaths of the monitoring area could complicate interpretation of results.
Paul Wik, district wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Clarkston, said 125 elk calves were captured and fitted with tracking collars in May. Thus far, 97 of those have died, and three of the animals shed their collars, making it impossible to know the fate of those animals.
Wik said the majority of the animals that died were killed by predators — a mix of mountain lions, black bears and wolves. When collared animals die, researchers attempt to determine the cause. If it was from predation, they try to identify the species of the predator.
“Because of the fires this year, not all of them were investigated as rapidly as we normally would, so we have a number of unknowns,” Wik said.
Elk calves were collared in the Lick Creek, Tucannon and Dayton game management units.
Wik said none of the animals died in the Lick Creek or Green Ridge fires that covered vast portions of the Lick Creek and Tucannon units. But he said some calves moved further than is normal while escaping the blazes, and that may have indirectly contributed to some of the mortality. The drought, which was severe, may have caused a few cow elk to abandon their calves.
Elk in the Blue Mountains have been on a downward trend over the past five years. The agency undertook the monitoring program to identify sources of mortality in calves.
“The population in the Blues is below management objectives and has been on a downward trend since the severe winter of 2016-2017, and in recent years we think calf recruitment is one of the reasons it is not recovering,” Wik said. “We are trying to get the calf survival rates and the causes of poor recruitment to see if we can make management decisions to help this elk population return to objective.”
Following aerial surveys last spring, the agency estimated the Blue Mountain elk population to be 3,600 with a calf-to-cow ratio of 22-to-100 and a bull-to-cow ratio of 24.6-to-100. The five-year population average is 4,830. The agency has an elk population objective of about 5,500 with a ratio of 22 to 28 bulls per 100 cows.
