The world has perhaps rarely been more rife with cabin fever, and it’s quite likely to get worse.
The good news is that the cure also works to relieve stress and anxiety and, done right, it aligns with acceptable social distancing practices meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
So if you are feeling cooped up and maybe unable to shake a feeling of dread, get outside, stretch your legs, breathe in the fresh air and revel in the healing power of nature.
Go for a hike, ride a bike, wet a line — just don’t do it in large groups, and take the same social distancing precautions you are applying to other aspects of your new daily routine.
“We are in this beautiful outdoor area, and there is no COVID-19 out in the forest,” said Kelly McGrath, an Orofino physician and a proponent of outdoor recreation as an important component to healthy living. “If I didn’t have to be at work right now, that is where I would be. It’s safe, it’s good for you, I think there is great evidence it helps us all mentally, psychologically and physically.”
Amid an avalanche of facility closures and event cancelations, the outdoors remain as open as ever. Although some indoor facilities associated with parks and forests, such as visitor centers, are shuttered or restricted, state parks in both Idaho and Washington are open, and federal land is as well.
“You are going to have to get away from the house once in a while,” said Charlie Chase, manager of Hells Gate State Park at Lewiston. “But you don’t want to be in any groups, so let’s go for a hike or a bike ride — something that will at least let you get out.”
It’s likely a good idea to go in small groups, such as with your family, avoid carpooling and when you meet others on a trail to keep the recommended 6 feet of separation.
“Say you and your wife are out on the trail and here comes a bunch of people; step off the trail for a little bit until they pass. That social distancing is very important in keeping the spread of the disease down,” Chase said.
The information desk at the Lewis Clark Discovery Center at Hells Gate State Park is open, so people can check into the campground and ask questions. However, the interpretive displays at the center are closed.
Washington state parks remain open for outdoor recreation, but visitor centers are closed and group events have been canceled. So too are the parks’ normal offerings of planned programming.
Mike Kinziger, a retired University of Idaho education professor who specializes in recreation, said there is a plethora of outdoor activities to be had, especially for families. They include things like cross-country skiing, shed hunting, bird-watching, looking for early spring wildflowers, rock hounding, photography and learning how to identify local trees and vegetation.
“It takes away the stress and gets you doing things together. It might be a great time for families to reconnect with the outdoors and with each other,” Kinziger said. “Kids can learn so much right now. What are kids going to remember 30 or 40 years from now. They are not going to remember sitting in their rooms and playing video games.”
Mike Beiser, a retired outdoor recreation program director at the University of Idaho, said dispersed recreation — that which is not concentrated — is a good way to break up the monotony of otherwise trying to stay at home. So while recreation centers, gyms and even some outdoor destinations like ski resorts are closed, walking on a trail, or even the Lewiston levee, remains available.
“I think we need to do something every day. It’s good to get out in the fresh air,” Beiser said. “People need to have fun and go out, but avoid other people and (practice) physical distancing. If you want to connect with someone, you can do that online.”
