Survey shows continued support of hunting

Corinne Holmes concentrates as she loads a shotgun before a turkey hunt April 22 during a camp for new hunters near Colville.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review

While the majority of Washingtonians support legal hunting, more people than ever don’t care, according to a survey commissioned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and published Thursday.

“Approval of legal, regulated hunting has decreased substantially, going from 88% in 2014 to 75% in 2022. Likewise, support for hunting is down for all given reasons or scenarios,” states the report conducted by a Virginia-based survey research company focused on outdoor recreation and natural resources. “However, this is not accompanied by notable increases in opposition; rather, higher percentages of residents are giving neutral or ‘do not know’ responses. In fact, some questions show decreases in both support and opposition.”

