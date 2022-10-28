Sunny slope hopes

A snowboarder catches air at Brundage Mountain.

 Brundage Mountain

One Idaho ski resort earned the title of best ski area in the U.S. from an industry magazine, while another is in the running to win a similar title from USA Today, according to news releases. Earlier this month, Sun Valley Resort was named the No. 1 resort in the West as well as No. 1 in the U.S. as part of SKI magazine’s 2023 resort guide. The yearly guide crowns top resorts on the East and West coasts, and Sun Valley has won the West Coast award for three years running. “Sun Valley comes away with the No. 1 rank for the third year in a row thanks to its own special combination of great terrain, luxurious vacation amenities, and a unique and authentic vibe that skiers of all stripes love,” the magazine said.

Deer Valley, Utah, came in second place behind Sun Valley; Colorado’s Aspen Snowmass was third; Banff Sunshine in Alberta, Canada, was fourth and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada was fifth. Only one other Idaho ski area — Sandpoint’s Schweitzer Mountain in 11th place — made SKI’s list.

