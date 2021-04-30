Washington anglers will soon get a chance to fish for spring chinook on the Snake River, but fishing won’t be allowed at Clarkston as it has in the past.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wild-life approved chinook fishing near Little Goose Dam on Tuesdays and Fridays starting next week. The daily bag limit will be four chinook, of which only one can be an adult.
Chris Donley, fish program manager for the agency at Spokane, said the seasonwide quota is likely to be fewer than 250 fish, and he expects the season to last just three to six days, depending on how the run comes in.
Idaho’s spring chinook seasons on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers near Riggins and the Snake River in Hells Canyon opened last week, well ahead of the arrival of most chinook. Fishing won’t be allowed on the Clearwater River because spring chinook returning to hatcheries there are not expected to meet spawning goals.
Donley said fishing at Clarkston was nixed this year because of the low returns to Clearwater River hatcheries in Idaho.
“That fishery tends to focus on Clearwater-bound fish, and we are trying to support Idaho so they can get as close to (spawning goals) as they can,” he said.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said even though chinook fishing was open last weekend, agency officials didn’t see any anglers targeting salmon on the lower Salmon or Little Salmon rivers. Chinook fishing on both rivers is restricted to just four days a week, Thursdays through Sundays. About 1,200 adult chinook bound for the Rapid River Hatchery are expected to be available for harvest in the season. DuPont said the projection appears to be on target so far, but noted no chinook with electronic tags indicating they are bound for the hatchery were detected Monday and Tuesday at Bonneville Dam.
“There is no indication our harvest share is that far off,” he said.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.