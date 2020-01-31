OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is holding a special one-day waterfowl hunt Saturday for youth, veterans and active military.
The hunt includes all regular-season opportunities, including coot, all ducks and all allowable geese, including brant, in Clallam, Pacific, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
“The chance for our veterans and active military to hunt with their kids is pretty special,” said Kyle Spragens, the agency’s waterfowl section manager. “There are few times when people get to hunt with fewer hunters on the landscape, so we’re excited to be able to offer this chance.”
All bag limits will be the same as those allowed during the regular season with a single-day possession limit. All species with a special authorization and mandatory harvest report card requirement still apply. Consult the Migratory Waterfowl and Upland Game Seasons hunting pamphlet at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations for rules, regulations and bag limits.
“This hunt is a first-of-its-kind opportunity in the Pacific Flyway and came because of a provision in the John Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act,” said Spragens. “It’s an opportunity to build memories and mentorship for Washington’s waterfowlers, and a small way of thanking those that have and continue to serve our country. We’re grateful to our partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service refuges for ensuring their waterfowl hunting areas would remain open during this date.”
Youth waterfowl hunters must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old who is not hunting, unless that individual is a veteran or active military. Active duty military includes members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty. Veterans must have served in the active military, naval or air service, and been discharged or released under honorable conditions. Hunters are encouraged to have one of the following, or a copy of, during the hunt: DD214, veteran benefit card, retired active military identification card or active duty identification card.
Information on species bag limits and special hunting authorization requirements are available in the agency’s Migratory Waterfowl and Upland Game Seasons hunting pamphlet at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations.